Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading By: PANews 2025/06/18 08:16

PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the supplementary leverage ratio of large banks.