Liu Qiangdong: JD.com will apply for stablecoin licenses in major currency countries around the world

By: PANews
2025/06/17 22:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020365+3.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.16472-2.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Sina Finance, JD Group Chairman Liu Qiangdong said in a sharing session today that JD hopes to apply for stablecoin licenses in all major currency countries around the world, and then use the stablecoin license to realize exchange between global companies, reducing global cross-border payment costs by 90% and increasing efficiency to within 10 seconds. Liu Qiangdong said, "Now it takes an average of 2 to 4 days for companies to remit money, and the cost is also quite high. After the B-end payment is completed, we will penetrate into the C-end payment. I hope that one day everyone can use JD stablecoin to pay when consuming around the world."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds,
CROSS
CROSS$0.22464-1.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0067-2.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 11:30
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
U
U$0.0125-24.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00187-3.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share
Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

The post Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that’s worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues …
Bitcoin
BTC$112,108.47-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10043-0.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1262-3.07%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/25 13:42
Share

Trending News

More

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead