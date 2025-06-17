Mark Cuban believes Trump's phone may feature cryptocurrency fees as a profit model

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Business Insider, billionaire Mark Cuban speculated on social media that the Trump family's newly released T1 phone may have a built-in crypto wallet. Cuban believes that the phone may integrate a wallet system that supports Trump tokens and World Liberty Financial stablecoins, and profit from transaction fees. If Cuban's theory is correct, the Trump phone may become a gateway to the Trump-branded Web3 ecosystem, with pre-installed wallets, digital assets, and transaction generation functions.

This gold-plated phone, priced at $499, was launched by Trump's children, claiming that it will "completely change the mobile phone industry", but no specific manufacturer information was disclosed. Currently, the official website of Trump's phone does not mention the cryptocurrency function, but only introduces special services such as roadside assistance and telemedicine.

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that the Trump Organization launched the T1 smartphone, priced at US$499 and expected to be available in September.