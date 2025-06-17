Ripple’s legal moves could push XRP to 10x gains: Can it beat memecoins?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 20:10
RealLink
REAL$0.05924+4.29%
XRP
XRP$2.9747-1.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345-2.60%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03678-5.81%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785-1.10%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP’s recent moves have bulls eyeing a 10x rally, but a cheeky new challenger, Angry Pepe Fork, could steal the spotlight with meme-powered momentum and real token utility.

Table of Contents

  • XRP court moves opens institutional doors
  • Angry Pepe Fork
  • Conclusion

The latest SEC moves, asking for a 2-month delay in the current SEC-XRP case, are a sigh of relief for crypto traders and for XRP. Now, optimistic bulls are even calling for 10-fold gains as banks and big funds scramble to tap speedy, low-cost cross-border payments powered by the XRP network.

Yet while that is to materialize, a fresh arrival – Angry Pepe Fork (APORK) is quietly building a story that some holders think could outshine XRP’s resurgence. Let us check out more about this new altcoin. But first, let’s get straight to XRP’s comeback story: 

XRP court moves opens institutional doors

The green light from the US SEC should unleash trapped demand from family offices, hedge funds, and payment outfits already piloting Ripples On-Demand Liquidity corridors. Even if a fraction of the multiple trillion-dollar global remittance pie moves through XRP, a 10-fold jump from today’s price isn’t pure fantasy. 

Ripple’s legal moves could push XRP to 10x gains: Can it beat memecoins? - 1

With top exchanges drafting relisting schedules, institutional squads are staring at staggering upside. XRP currently sits at $2.32 and has had an exceptional past year. It has broken all records by growing over 370% in the past twelve months. If regulatory clarity comes in, it could expect something similar even in the coming days.  

Angry Pepe Fork

Still, investors hunting for outsized returns shouldn’t overlook the memecoin sector entirely, especially when the entry cost is so low. Angry Pepe Fork is doing just that. Launched via a hot presale at $0.0269 per token, APORK marries Pepe’s viral energy with mechanisms that reward holders and developers alike:

Ripple’s legal moves could push XRP to 10x gains: Can it beat memecoins? - 2

Presale details:

Start Date: June 9, 2025

Price: $0.0269 per APORK

Supply: 1.9 billion total tokens, with 380 million allocated to presale

Funding Caps: $4 million soft cap to launch; $10 million hard cap to avoid oversaturation

Deflationary mechanics:

Every win on the forthcoming GambleFi mini-game burns some APORK, slowly trimming supply and backing long-term value. This makes sure that as the demand for the coin grows organically, investors will make huge profits. 

CommunityFi rewards:

Through the CommunityFi system, active supporters earn bonus tokens for tweeting updates, memeing or referring friends, converting organic hype into real profit.

Multi‑chain launch:

Once the presale wraps, APORK will debut on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Solana, giving everyone a seat at the table and spreading liquidity so fees stay low.

With a hard cap, regular burns, community rewards, cross-chain presence, and eye-popping presale returns, Angry Pepe Fork fuses classic meme fun with real earning power, a fresh alternative to both legacy coins and casual meme tokens.

Conclusion

Sure, XRP’s new legal breathing room might ignite a ten-fold jump, and its corporate use-cases look bulletproof. Still, wise portfolios will have a mix of both XRP’s reliability and APORK’s ability to generate heavy returns.

For traders who can tolerate a little risk in exchange for big, double-digit moves, Angry Pepe Fork’s presale stands out. By eyeing both XRP and APORK, investors can enjoy institutional acceptance in the crypto world while also tapping next-level meme creativity and utility.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds,
CROSS
CROSS$0.22464-1.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0067-2.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 11:30
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
U
U$0.0125-24.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00187-3.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share
Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

The post Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has strengthened its Bitcoin position by purchasing an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin stash to 18,991 BTC. At current market prices, that’s worth around $1.95 billion. The steady accumulation highlights Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin as a core asset. With this purchase, the firm continues …
Bitcoin
BTC$112,108.47-2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10043-0.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1262-3.07%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/25 13:42
Share

Trending News

More

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Metaplanet Adds More Bitcoin, Nears $2 Billion in Holdings

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Higher With Fresh $11.8M Buy, Now Holds Near 19K BTC

3 Things That Could Impact Crypto Markets in Week Ahead