OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and China Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume hits a record high

By: PANews
2024/12/06 11:54

OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and China Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume hits a record high

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, XRP, ETH

The Bitcoin market hit a new high. Fundstrat analyst Tom Lee said that the milestone of breaking through the $100,000 mark has dominated the recent trend of the cryptocurrency market and resonated with the optimistic outlook of the S&P 500 index. After reaching a high of $103,647, the price of Bitcoin crashed to around $90,000 and then rebounded to around $98,000, which prompted many traders to start deploying hedging strategies, and also caused some experts to worry about market bubbles. The market heat continued to rise, and the daily trading volume of China Asset Management's Bitcoin ETF exceeded HK$370 million, setting a record high since its listing. Institutional investment enthusiasm remains high, and Semler Scientific invested $29.3 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin. At the same time, Ethereum also followed the trend of the market and set a new high of $3,956 this year.

As the first country in the world to include Bitcoin in its legal tender, El Salvador’s investment strategy is reaping rich rewards. The value of its Bitcoin holdings has risen to $603 million, with a 124% return. This success story has not only won praise from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but also led to the strong performance of the country’s sovereign bonds, making it one of the best performing bonds in emerging markets.

The enthusiasm of the business community for cryptocurrencies is also growing. As Bitcoin broke through $100,000, the stock price of cryptocurrency giant MicroStrategy rose 8%. Manufacturing company Worksport also joined the layout and announced that it would allocate 10% of its operating cash to Bitcoin and XRP, which directly pushed its stock price up 9%.

In terms of market prospects, ARK Investments CEO Cathie Wood remains optimistic. She believes that even though the market value of Bitcoin has reached 2 trillion US dollars, it is still in the early stages of growth. Although Ethereum hit a record high of 183.74 billion US dollars in monthly trading volume in November, it still needs to overcome many obstacles to break through the 4,000 US dollar mark. It is worth mentioning that former President Trump expressed his position through his social platform Truth Social, claiming that the latest breakthrough of Bitcoin is inseparable from his personal influence.

2. Key data (as of 09:49 HKT on December 6)

  • S&P 500: 6,075.11 (+27.37% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,700.72 (+31.24% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.222% (+30.31 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 105.898 (+4.57% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $98,481.93 (+133.01% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $155.61 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,879.62 (+70.05% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $60.9 billion

3. ETF flows (December 5 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$3.8 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$135.8 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

ISM Manufacturing PMI (11:00 p.m., December 2)

  • Actual: 48.4 / Previous: 46.5 / Expected: 47.5

JOLTS job openings (December 3 at 11:00 pm)

  • Actual: 7.744 million / Previous value: 7.372 million / Expected: 7.49 million

ISM Services PMI (11:00 p.m., December 4)

  • Actual: 52.1 / Previous: 56 / Expected: 55.5

Non-farm payrolls (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 12,000 / Expected: 183,000

Unemployment rate (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.1% / Expected: 4.1%

5. Hot News

  • Pudgy Penguins will issue $PENGU tokens in 2024, with 25.9% allocated to the Pudgy community

  • Data: The UK government currently holds nearly $6 billion in BTC

  • Grayscale DeFi Fund's latest holdings: UNI accounts for more than 58%, and AAVE ranks second with 18.65%

  • The first aelf halving will take place on December 12, with the block reward dropping to 0.0625 ELF

  • Fundstrat Research Director: Bitcoin breaking $100,000 is a signal for a year-end stock market rally

  • Trump nominated David O. Sacks as White House Director of Cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence, ZRX rose 22% to $0.8159 in a short period of time

  • Florida plans to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve by 2025, with an investment of more than $3 billion

  • Bitcoin fell to around $90,000 this morning, but has now rebounded to $97,000

  • Trump posts to celebrate Bitcoin breaking $100,000

  • In the past 24 hours, the entire network has liquidated $1.096 billion, and long orders have liquidated $817 million

  • Coinbase International will launch Moo Deng, Algorand, The Sandbox, and Mog Coin perpetual futures contracts

  • The Financial Times publicly apologizes to readers for 14 years of negative coverage of cryptocurrencies

  • Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent $29.3 million to increase its holdings of 303 BTC

  • Worksport, a US listed company, announced that it will purchase Bitcoin and XRP as reserve assets

  • Standard Chartered Bank: Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by the end of 2025

  • a16z releases top 10 trends in the crypto industry in 2025: including AI wallets, DAC, stablecoin payments, etc.

  • 10x Research: ETH is testing the upper boundary of the triangle and is expected to challenge the historical high after breaking through

  • Data: China Asset Management's Bitcoin ETF's daily trading volume exceeds HK$370 million, setting a new record since its listing

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Washington’s Spokane City Bans Bitcoin ATMs, 11,000 Scam Complaints Received in 2024

Washington’s Spokane City Bans Bitcoin ATMs, 11,000 Scam Complaints Received in 2024

The city of Spokane in the US state of Washington has banned crypto kiosks within city limits. The Spokane City Council has directed existing crypto ATM operators to remove dozens of machines found in convenience stores and gas stations. The Council, on Monday, voted unanimously on an ordinance that eliminates and prohibits crypto ATMs located within the Spokane city. According to a local report , the overall ban arrives as the city is seeing an uptick in scams related to Bitcoin kiosks. “This ordinance will protect vulnerable Spokane residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks, and I am proud we are the first city in the state to move this legislation forward,” said Council Member Paul Dillon, who presented the ordinance. Per Coin ATM Radar data , there are nearly 45 Bitcoin kiosks in and around Spokane. Some of the well-known Bitcoin ATM operators in the city include Coinflip and Bitcoin Deposit. Scammers Disguised as Revenue Personnel Target Spokane Residents Police detective Tim Schwering initially raised the issue of increasing crypto ATM fraud cases. “I’ve had a number of cases where this money that’s placed in there will end up in places like China, North Korea, Russia,” Schwering told the Council . “What is happening is people are getting scammed.” Further, scammers pose as representatives from the Internal Revenue Service and ask users to buy crypto from kiosks to protect their money. In some cases, they even threaten victims, particularly senior citizens, to either follow their instructions or face jail term. Schwering applauded the Council’s decision to ban all crypto kiosks in Spokane. “This is a vital first step in protecting Spokane residents,” he said. Nearly 11K Crypto ATM Scam Complaints Received in 2024: FBI According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) estimates, there were nearly $5.6 billion in losses due to crypto ATM scams in the US. The losses amounted to over $141 million in Washington alone. The FBI 2024 report said that the agency received 10,956 complaints, amounting to $246.7 million in losses. The report added that complaints from residents increased by 99% from 2023. Source: FBI Scammers particularly target victims above 60. The FBI recorded $107 million in losses in this age category alone in over 8,000 cases. “There were cases I was confident I knew the name and bank account, but he was sitting in mainland China, and there was nothing I could do about it,” Schwering told early this month to the Spokane Council. Other cities like Stillwater, Minnesota have barred crypto ATMs in April and more cities in that state are considering similar regulations.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0402-5.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992-0.55%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-5.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/18 17:14
Share
Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

While Ethereum was showing off at nearly $5,000, Bitcoin was crashing… Traders saw their dreams evaporate faster than a presidential alibi. L’article Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002918-0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 14:16
Share
SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

SPX6900 surged to $1.5 as retail bought the dip but whales profit realization slowed down the uptrend.
SPX6900
SPX$1.2479-4.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015634+0.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854-10.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Washington’s Spokane City Bans Bitcoin ATMs, 11,000 Scam Complaints Received in 2024

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets

Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?