After saving 20% on a business trip to Hong Kong using the Web3 consumption platform, I chatted with the founder of Umy

By: PANews
2025/04/17 14:00
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00449-9.47%
Solchat
CHAT$0.3306-3.27%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866+0.01%

Interview: Tong, PANews

Written by: Frank, PANews

During the just concluded 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival, as the official media partner of the conference, PANews went to the scene to report. Unlike in the past, this time we tried to use Umy when booking the air tickets and hotels for this trip to Hong Kong. In addition to being much cheaper than traditional platforms, it can also be settled directly with stablecoins, which is much more convenient for the Web3 team. How can a Web3 business travel platform have a price advantage over traditional platforms?

With this curiosity, PANews chatted with Alex, the founder and CEO of Umy, who was also present at the event. In the bustling booth, Alex introduced to us the business logic and future blueprint of challenging the traditional OTA pricing system. Umy's model seems to have explored a new paradigm for Web3 enterprises to enter traditional scenarios.

Web3 infrastructure is mature, it’s time to solve the pain points of consumer scenarios

PANews: Can you introduce the team, especially the background of the founding team?

Alex: Our team actually entered the cryptocurrency industry in 2018 and 2019. The team members have diverse backgrounds, including those from traditional Internet giants, those from prestigious overseas universities, and those with strong technical or research capabilities in the cryptocurrency industry. When we decided to focus on the Umy project last year, we integrated the team and established an independent company. Currently, there are four co-founders, including me.

PANews: Do these four co-founders all have a Web3 background?

Alex: Three of them are from Web3 background. Another one is from the traditional airline and hotel industry, with rich experience and good resources. He is mainly responsible for sales and supply chain resource integration. Other positions include CTO, and a VP who will be responsible for the future business expansion of the entire Umy Group with me.

PANews: If you were to introduce Umy in one sentence, what would you say?

Alex: Umy is a comprehensive consumer platform in the Web3 field. Our slogan is "travel, shopping, life", which actually represents our gradual and in-depth layout: starting with the biggest rigid demand of "travel", and gradually expanding to all aspects of e-commerce and life in the future. We give priority to serving Web3 users, but we also welcome and support traditional Internet users. We have opened a credit card payment channel and will connect to more traditional payment channels in the future.

PANews: Why did you finally choose to enter the tourism consumption track first?

Alex: In the past few years, the infrastructure of Web3, especially the implementation of better public chains and expansion solutions, has reduced gas fees to extremely low levels and greatly increased transaction speeds. This has laid the foundation for building consumer applications that truly solve users' high-frequency needs. In the past, gas cost dozens of U and transactions took several minutes, which was unrealistic for daily consumption. Now that the technical conditions are mature, we think the time has come to use the decentralized, transparent, and low-cost features of Web3, combined with our experience in product development and close proximity to users, to solve the pain points in traditional consumer scenarios, such as travel. So Umy came into being.

No profit from price difference between users, no overcharging for old customers

PANews: What do you mean by the pain points of traditional consumption scenarios in travel? What are the core advantages of Umy compared with traditional OTA platforms?

Alex: The core is price and transparency. Traditional OTA platforms (such as "Chengdu") have the power to set prices. From the cost price of the hotel to the user, there are multiple layers of agents who add up the price, which may be as high as 20% or even more. They also use big data to "take advantage of the familiarity". Different users may see different prices, and high-level members may even be more expensive.

Umy's advantages are:

Price advantage: We directly connect with suppliers, cut out the middlemen, and strive to give suppliers' bottom prices directly to users, without making a profit from the price difference on the C-end. Users can also feel this through actual experience. For example, this time when I came to Hong Kong, I booked with Umy and it was about 20% cheaper.

Transparency: We do not engage in “taking advantage of the old customers” behavior, and in the future we plan to upload pricing information to the chain to achieve openness and transparency.

Convenient crypto payment: Supports multiple cryptocurrencies such as USDT/USDC, which is convenient for Web3 users to consume directly. It also supports WeChat and Alipay to meet a wider range of needs.

PANews: If Umy does not make money from the price difference between users, what is its business model? How does it make a profit?

Alex: Our profit model has changed its thinking and no longer relies on the price difference on the C-end. It mainly comes from two aspects:

Supplier rebates: As a sales channel, we will receive a certain percentage of rebates from suppliers such as hotels and airlines.

Value-added service fee: For B-end customers or high-end individual users with special needs (such as company team building, family vacation customization, conference services, etc.), we provide one-on-one exclusive services and charge service fees. For price-sensitive users who only need standard booking services, they can enjoy a price close to zero markup.

PANews: In addition to price advantages, what other features does Umy have in its products and services to attract users?

Alex: In addition to standard flight and hotel booking services, we also offer:

Luxury travel (prime) section: meets the needs of users who have demands for high-end hotels and customized itineraries.

Featured products: Aiming at the needs of Web3 communities and project parties, we provide services such as island tours, ski packages, and conference venue docking.

Membership system: Through different levels such as gold card, platinum card, black card, etc., it provides price discounts, exclusive customer service, priority resource matching and other rights.

Payment solution (UmyPay): We have developed a payment system that integrates cryptocurrency and fiat currency. This system also has the potential to be provided to other companies as a B2B service in the future.

PANews: Cryptocurrency payment is a feature of Umy. What currencies are currently supported? How do you deal with the risk of exchange rate fluctuations after users pay with cryptocurrency?

Alex: Currently, we mainly support USDT and USDC, but will soon expand support to BTC, ETH and more mainstream and emerging currencies. After the user pays, we will manage the exchange rate risk through internal exchange strategies and partners. We try to lock the exchange rate or exchange it to stablecoins in real time, and then exchange it to the corresponding fiat currency when we need to settle with suppliers. We will strive to keep the user's exchange cost at an extremely low level, such as a few ten-thousandths.

PANews: There are also some other Web3 travel projects on the market, such as Travala. Compared with them, what are the differences in Umy's positioning and advantages?

Alex: The main difference lies in the pricing strategy and service scope. We emphasize that the price we give to users is basically zero commission and no markup, while it is understood that Travela may still have a 15%-20% markup rate. In addition, we have a deeper layout in luxury hotels (luxury travel sector) and B-side customized services for the Web3 industry. In addition, we also provide more abundant non-standard products.

PANews: What about products like U Card (cryptocurrency credit card)? Will it be a competitor?

Alex: We are not competitors, but better partners and ecosystem co-builders. U Card is a payment tool that solves the problem of "how to spend money". Users can use it to spend money anywhere, including Umy. Umy solves the problem of "where to spend money more cost-effectively and with a better experience", and provides specific consumption scenarios and value. We have a cooperative and complementary relationship with U Card, and will cooperate with more U Card projects in the future.

Vigorously develop overseas markets and implement Web3 technology in rigid consumption scenarios

PANews: What is Umy’s current market focus and future expansion plans?

Alex: Before April this year, we mainly conducted tests and trial operations internally and in familiar circles. After April, as the product iterations improve, our market focus will shift to overseas on a large scale. Key cities include Dubai, London, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, there are some popular tourist destinations, such as Jeju Island, Maldives, and Mount Fuji/Hokkaido ski areas. Because June is the peak tourist season, we hope to seize this opportunity to gain popularity in both Web2 and Web3 markets.

PANews: How do you view the impact of the current bear market on Umy’s business?

Alex: I think the bear market is an opportunity. In a bull market, people may be busy trading, but in a bear market, speculation is reduced, and people may be more willing to use the cryptocurrencies they hold to improve their lives, experience consumption, and have a stronger demand for travel. For our team, the bear market also allows us to focus more on polishing our products.

PANews: What strategies does Umy have in terms of brand cooperation and ecosystem building? For example, participating in the Web3 Festival this time?

Alex: We attach great importance to B-side cooperation and brand endorsement. Participating in top industry events such as the Web3 Conference is very helpful for us to establish brand awareness and connect with investment institutions, project parties, traffic platforms and other resources in the early stage. We are also actively cooperating with major wallets and exchanges to provide consumption scenarios for their users and realize ecological co-construction.

PANews: In addition to travel, what other areas will Umy expand into in the future?

Alex: In the future, Umy can become a portal (or "hook") for traffic and resources. On the one hand, users can find various Web3 consumption scenarios on the Umy platform. On the other hand, project parties can also obtain traffic, brand exposure and early support through Umy, including solving infrastructure problems such as payment.

PANews: In addition to blockchain technology, does Umy have any applications in AI?

Alex: Our team has actually been deploying AI-related solutions and products, including AI solutions in the field of travel. In the future (probably in the second half of the year), we will open up the relevant APIs and provide them to AI Agents or other AI projects according to standards. For example, after an AI application for e-commerce is connected to our API, its users may only need to say one sentence: "I will go to a certain place to attend a certain meeting from a certain date to a certain date", and our AI can automatically analyze factors such as time, location, and purpose, plan the best air ticket and hotel plan, and provide a price comparison of competing products to show how much cost is saved. It can even combine destination information, weather, surrounding recommendations, etc. to generate several complete itinerary plans for users to choose from.

PANews: Many Web3 projects will issue coins. What does Umy think about this?

Alex: Currently, our team is planning for equity financing and future listing. Issuing coins is certainly an option, and we can also do it overseas in compliance, but we don’t want to do it for the time being. First, it is to maintain the original intention and do a good job in products and business; second, issuing coins will be too affected by the market cycle, which may affect the company’s development rhythm and user sentiment, and may also bring additional compliance pressure and maintenance costs. Taking the equity route is more stable. Of course, we do not rule out the possibility that at the right time in the future, if issuing coins is indeed more conducive to the development of users and the ecosystem, we will consider issuing tokens, but now the focus is on solidifying the products and business first.

PANews: Will Umy move from the "certain process" of Web3 to the "Taobao of Web3" in the future?

Alex: We don’t have such a big ambition to take over all consumer tracks. What we want to do is to make a solid example of “implementing Web3 technology in rigid consumer scenarios”. We hope to unite more like-minded friends to promote this direction, which is more in line with the decentralized spirit of Web3. It is enough for us to do a good job in our own vertical products and services. In the future, we can even support and help other project parties that want to do similar things to prosper the Web3 consumer ecosystem together.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004187+1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Share
Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Jinshi, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said that he would create a suitable environment for crypto assets.
Share
PANews2025/08/25 11:49
Share
Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets

Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets

BitcoinWorld Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets In the fast-paced world of global finance, every utterance from a central bank leader can send ripples across continents. Recently, the cryptocurrency community and traditional investors alike have been keenly observing the movements in Asia FX following statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. While the initial reaction saw a surge in Asian currencies, a subsequent ‘ticking down’ has left many wondering about the true implications. This article delves into the nuances of Powell’s remarks, the immediate and potential long-term effects on Asian currency markets, and what it all means for your investment strategies. Decoding Powell’s Dovish Tilt: What Does It Mean for Global Markets? When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks, the world listens. His recent remarks, widely interpreted as a ‘dovish tilt,’ signaled a potential shift in the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening stance. But what exactly constitutes a dovish tilt, and why did it create such a stir? What is a Dovish Tilt? A dovish stance indicates a central bank’s inclination towards lower interest rates or a less restrictive monetary policy. This often prioritizes economic growth and employment over inflation control. In contrast, a ‘hawkish’ stance favors higher rates to combat inflation. Powell’s Specifics: Powell’s comments suggested that the Fed might be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, and that future rate increases could be smaller or paused sooner than previously anticipated. He acknowledged the progress made on inflation and hinted at a data-dependent approach. Initial Market Reaction: The immediate response was a classic ‘risk-on’ rally. Investors, anticipating an end to rising borrowing costs, moved capital into riskier assets, including emerging market currencies and equities. This explains the initial jump in Asia FX. This subtle but significant change in tone from the world’s most influential central bank has profound implications, particularly for regions sensitive to global capital flows like Asia. Asia FX Reacts: Initial Surge and Subsequent Correction Following Powell’s perceived dovish turn, Asian currencies initially experienced a notable rally. This was a direct consequence of improved risk sentiment and the potential for a narrowing interest rate differential between the US and Asian economies. However, this initial enthusiasm was tempered, leading to a slight tick down. What factors contributed to this dynamic? Why the Initial Jump? The immediate surge in Asia FX was driven by several interconnected factors: Risk-On Sentiment: A less aggressive Fed typically encourages investors to seek higher returns outside of safe-haven assets like the US dollar. This leads to capital inflows into emerging markets, boosting local currencies. Carry Trade Revival: With the prospect of US interest rates peaking, the attractiveness of carry trades (borrowing in a low-interest currency and investing in a high-interest one) increases. Many Asian economies offer higher yields, making their currencies more appealing. Improved Global Growth Outlook: A dovish Fed suggests less economic tightening globally, which can be beneficial for export-oriented Asian economies. Why the Subsequent Ticking Down? The subsequent slight correction or ‘ticking down’ in Asia FX can be attributed to a combination of profit-taking and a more nuanced re-evaluation of the situation: Profit-Taking: After an initial strong rally, some traders naturally took profits, leading to a temporary pullback. Re-evaluation of Fed’s Stance: While dovish, Powell’s statements were not an outright commitment to rate cuts. The market began to digest the possibility that future decisions remain data-dependent, and that inflation could still prove sticky. Local Factors: Domestic economic data, geopolitical tensions, and specific central bank policies within Asian countries also play a significant role. For instance, concerns over China’s economic recovery or specific regional inflation data can influence individual currency performance. To illustrate the dynamic, consider the performance of key Asian currencies around Powell’s remarks: Currency Initial Reaction (Jump) Subsequent Movement (Tick Down) Key Influences Japanese Yen (JPY) Strengthened against USD Slight weakening BOJ policy divergence, safe-haven demand fluctuations South Korean Won (KRW) Gained against USD Modest correction Export data, tech sector performance Indian Rupee (INR) Appreciated Stabilized/Slight dip Oil prices, capital flows, RBI intervention Chinese Yuan (CNY) Strengthened Consolidated China’s economic recovery, trade balance Understanding Central Bank Policy’s Global Ripple Effect The influence of the Federal Reserve extends far beyond US borders. Its monetary policy decisions create a significant ripple effect, impacting other central banks and global financial conditions. This interconnectedness is crucial for understanding currency movements, especially in emerging markets. How Does the Fed Influence Other Central Banks? Interest Rate Differentials: When the Fed raises rates, it makes dollar-denominated assets more attractive, drawing capital away from other regions. Conversely, a dovish Fed can reverse this trend, encouraging capital to flow into markets with higher growth potential or yields. Inflationary Pressures: US inflation and the Fed’s response can influence global inflation expectations. If the Fed is perceived to be taming inflation, it can alleviate pressure on other central banks to raise rates as aggressively. Policy Space: For many central banks, especially in developing economies, the Fed’s actions dictate their ‘policy space.’ If the Fed is tightening, they often feel compelled to follow suit to prevent capital flight and currency depreciation. A dovish Fed grants them more flexibility. This intricate dance of central bank policy means that even subtle shifts in rhetoric from the Federal Reserve can dictate the economic strategies of nations worldwide, directly influencing their currency valuations and overall economic stability. Navigating the Volatile Currency Markets: Challenges and Opportunities For traders and investors, the current environment in global currency markets presents both significant challenges and compelling opportunities. Understanding these dynamics is key to making informed decisions. Challenges for Market Participants Increased Volatility: Shifting expectations about central bank policy can lead to sudden and sharp movements in exchange rates, making it harder to predict short-term trends. Policy Divergence: While the Fed might be turning dovish, other central banks might still be fighting inflation or facing different domestic economic conditions, leading to complex and sometimes contradictory policy signals. Geopolitical Risks: Ongoing geopolitical tensions add another layer of uncertainty, impacting investor sentiment and capital flows, particularly in sensitive regions. Opportunities for Astute Investors Carry Trade Revival: As mentioned, a less aggressive Fed could re-energize carry trades, offering opportunities for investors willing to take on currency risk. Diversification: A weakening dollar could make a strong case for diversifying portfolios into other currencies, particularly those of economies with robust growth prospects. Hedging Strategies: For businesses with international operations, understanding these shifts allows for more effective hedging strategies to mitigate currency risk. Actionable Insight: In this environment, a diversified approach is paramount. Consider spreading your investments across different asset classes and geographies. Stay informed about economic indicators from major economies and the rhetoric from key central bankers. For those trading currency markets, employing robust risk management techniques, such as stop-loss orders, is more important than ever. The Federal Reserve’s Shadow: Long-Term Outlook for Asian Currencies The long-term trajectory of Asian currencies will heavily depend on the sustained stance of the Federal Reserve and its global implications. While a dovish pivot offers a near-term boost, the road ahead is complex. Potential for Capital Inflows into Asia If the Federal Reserve indeed pauses or begins to cut rates in the future, it could lead to significant capital inflows into Asian markets. This would be driven by: Search for Yield: Investors seeking higher returns will naturally look towards faster-growing Asian economies. Growth Prospects: Many Asian nations are projected to have stronger economic growth rates than developed economies in the coming years. Weaker Dollar: A weaker US dollar makes dollar-denominated debt cheaper to service for Asian governments and corporations, freeing up resources. Risks and Considerations However, the outlook is not without its challenges: Inflationary Pressures: A dovish Fed might lead to renewed inflationary pressures globally, which could force Asian central banks to tighten their own policies, potentially dampening growth. Slower Global Growth: While a dovish Fed aims to support growth, if underlying global economic issues persist, Asian export-dependent economies could still face headwinds. Domestic Policy Risks: Political instability, regulatory changes, or unforeseen economic shocks within individual Asian countries could always derail positive momentum. Ultimately, the long-term strength of Asia FX will be a delicate balance between the external influence of the Federal Reserve’s policies and the internal resilience and growth drivers of Asian economies themselves. Compelling Summary: Navigating the Nuances of Global Forex The recent ‘dovish tilt’ from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell initially sent a wave of optimism through global currency markets, particularly boosting Asia FX. This reflected a renewed appetite for risk and the potential for reduced pressure from rising US interest rates. However, the subsequent ‘ticking down’ underscores the market’s careful re-evaluation, acknowledging that while the Fed’s tone has softened, the path forward remains data-dependent and subject to various economic and geopolitical factors. Understanding the intricate dance between global central bank policy, local economic conditions, and investor sentiment is paramount for navigating these dynamic waters. As we move forward, market participants must remain agile, employing robust strategies to capitalize on opportunities while mitigating the inherent risks in a world where every central bank utterance holds significant weight. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global liquidity and institutional adoption. This post Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
NEAR
NEAR$2.594-1.92%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14516-1.27%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00228945-2.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 11:55
Share

Trending News

More

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets

Fed Rate Cut: Why September’s Crucial Move Looks Unlikely

PA Daily | Jim Chanos, a well-known Wall Street short seller, is buying Bitcoin; Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum embezzled 4.2 billion won from the company to invest in cryptocurrencies