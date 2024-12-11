OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout

By: PANews
2024/12/11 12:02
Bitcoin
BTC$111,525.16-2.97%

OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, SOL, ETH

The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a major turmoil, with the overall market value shrinking by more than $250 billion. In this wave of decline, Bitcoin depreciated by 5% to $95,519, while Ethereum also fell sharply from its recent high to $3,500. This market volatility not only affected the price of the currency, but also triggered significant movements among industry insiders. Among them, Ethereum researcher Max Resnick chose to leave Ethereum and switch to the Solana camp. More strikingly, Tron founder Justin Sun decisively sold his Ethereum portfolio worth about $119.7 million after Ethereum broke through the $4,000 mark, which triggered widespread market speculation about his investment strategy.

Despite these seemingly negative signals in the market, the cryptocurrency sector still shows many positive developments. At the government level, a Russian lawmaker proposed to establish a national Bitcoin reserve to deal with sanctions, which reflects that digital assets are gradually being integrated into the global financial strategy. At the same time, the acceptance of Bitcoin in the corporate world is also increasing. With the support of the National Center for Public Policy, Amazon shareholders proposed to convert at least 5% of the company's assets into Bitcoin, and Microsoft has previously considered a similar plan. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Platforms plans to raise $500 million for Bitcoin acquisitions through private placement of convertible senior notes, showing the continued confidence of institutions in the cryptocurrency market.

From the perspective of market analysis, Tom Lee, an analyst at Fundstrat, pointed out that the recent rise in Bitcoin may indicate a future strength in the S&P 500 index, a judgment based on the current high risk appetite of investors. He also emphasized the correlation between Bitcoin and the U.S. stock index, which also explains the possible connection between the current Bitcoin pullback and the stock market decline. It is worth mentioning that the Indian company Jetking Infotrain purchased 12 Bitcoins, becoming the country's first listed company to hold Bitcoin. This groundbreaking move is particularly important under India's strict regulatory environment and may open up new prospects for the development of cryptocurrencies in the region.

2. Key data (as of 09:42 HKT, December 11)

  • S&P 500: 6,034.91 (+26.52% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,687.24 (+31.15% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.235% (+21.01 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.058 (+4.64% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,094.72 (+127.36% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $103.89 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,573.56 (+56.64% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $56.27 billion

3. ETF flows (December 10 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$154.5 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$224 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Non-farm payrolls (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: 227,000 / Previous: 36,000 / Expected: 200,000

Unemployment rate (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: 4.2% / Previous: 4.1% / Expected: 4.2%

Core inflation annual rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.3% / Expected: 3.3%

Annual inflation rate (09:30 p.m., December 11)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.6% / Expected: 2.7%

PPI monthly rate (09:30 p.m., December 12)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

5. Hot News

  • Japanese Crypto Exchange Coincheck to List on Nasdaq Today

  • Source: Trump wants Bitcoin to reach $150,000 during his presidency

  • Goldman Sachs CEO: If regulations change, we will consider participating in cryptocurrency trading

  • Ripple receives final approval from New York State Department of Financial Services for stablecoin RLUSD

  • Italy to scale back cryptocurrency capital gains tax increase

  • Coinbase has launched Magic Eden(ME) and will launch Gigachad(GIGA) and Turbo(TURBO)

  • Microsoft Shareholders Vote Against Bitcoin Investment Proposal

  • MARA Holdings Increases Holdings by 11,774 Bitcoins

  • Fuel Labs announces launch of native FUEL token and launches Fuel Genesis program

  • DWF Labs announces $20 million AI Agent Fund

  • Binance to List RAY, KOMA, VIRTUAL, and SPX U Perpetual Contracts

  • GSR makes market for MOVE tokens, 70 million tokens have been deposited to the exchange

  • Decentralized trading platform Bluefin may launch BLUE on December 11

  • Binance launches Magic Eden (ME)

  • Matrixport: Greed and Fear Index shows that Bitcoin may enter a consolidation period

  • Market News: South Korea's parliament approves postponement of taxation on cryptocurrency income

  • Michael Saylor: Even if Bitcoin price reaches $1 million, I will continue to buy

  • Google announces quantum computing progress: It takes less than five minutes to complete a supercomputer's 10 to the 25th power year calculation

  • Morgan Creek founder: Crypto market expected to enter bear market in mid-2025

  • OpenAI officially launches AI video generation model Sora

  • Ethereum Developer Max Resnick Joins Solana Camp Out of ‘Frustration’ with Ethereum

  • Russian Lawmaker Proposes Creating a National Bitcoin Reserve

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Washington’s Spokane City Bans Bitcoin ATMs, 11,000 Scam Complaints Received in 2024

Washington’s Spokane City Bans Bitcoin ATMs, 11,000 Scam Complaints Received in 2024

The city of Spokane in the US state of Washington has banned crypto kiosks within city limits. The Spokane City Council has directed existing crypto ATM operators to remove dozens of machines found in convenience stores and gas stations. The Council, on Monday, voted unanimously on an ordinance that eliminates and prohibits crypto ATMs located within the Spokane city. According to a local report , the overall ban arrives as the city is seeing an uptick in scams related to Bitcoin kiosks. “This ordinance will protect vulnerable Spokane residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks, and I am proud we are the first city in the state to move this legislation forward,” said Council Member Paul Dillon, who presented the ordinance. Per Coin ATM Radar data , there are nearly 45 Bitcoin kiosks in and around Spokane. Some of the well-known Bitcoin ATM operators in the city include Coinflip and Bitcoin Deposit. Scammers Disguised as Revenue Personnel Target Spokane Residents Police detective Tim Schwering initially raised the issue of increasing crypto ATM fraud cases. “I’ve had a number of cases where this money that’s placed in there will end up in places like China, North Korea, Russia,” Schwering told the Council . “What is happening is people are getting scammed.” Further, scammers pose as representatives from the Internal Revenue Service and ask users to buy crypto from kiosks to protect their money. In some cases, they even threaten victims, particularly senior citizens, to either follow their instructions or face jail term. Schwering applauded the Council’s decision to ban all crypto kiosks in Spokane. “This is a vital first step in protecting Spokane residents,” he said. Nearly 11K Crypto ATM Scam Complaints Received in 2024: FBI According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) estimates, there were nearly $5.6 billion in losses due to crypto ATM scams in the US. The losses amounted to over $141 million in Washington alone. The FBI 2024 report said that the agency received 10,956 complaints, amounting to $246.7 million in losses. The report added that complaints from residents increased by 99% from 2023. Source: FBI Scammers particularly target victims above 60. The FBI recorded $107 million in losses in this age category alone in over 8,000 cases. “There were cases I was confident I knew the name and bank account, but he was sitting in mainland China, and there was nothing I could do about it,” Schwering told early this month to the Spokane Council. Other cities like Stillwater, Minnesota have barred crypto ATMs in April and more cities in that state are considering similar regulations.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0402-5.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09992-0.55%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-5.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/18 17:14
Share
Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

While Ethereum was showing off at nearly $5,000, Bitcoin was crashing… Traders saw their dreams evaporate faster than a presidential alibi. L’article Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002918-0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 14:16
Share
SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

SPX6900 surged to $1.5 as retail bought the dip but whales profit realization slowed down the uptrend.
SPX6900
SPX$1.2479-4.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015634+0.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002854-10.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Washington’s Spokane City Bans Bitcoin ATMs, 11,000 Scam Complaints Received in 2024

Bitcoin falls below $111K after Ethereum’s historic record

SPX6900 surges 12%, but SPX’s latest rally looks short-lived – Why?

Animoca Unveils $400T Opportunity in Tokenizing Real World Assets

Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?