Fed Watchers Eye September as Tension Builds Around Central Bank Cuts

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 02:10
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005902-0.57%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0688-0.01%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000787-7.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00667-3.33%

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to gather this Wednesday, and all signs point to the benchmark interest rate staying right where it is. But looking ahead to the coming months—starting in July—the odds of a rate cut are stacking up.

Prediction Markets Hint at Powell Holding—For Now

Global markets will be tuned in this week as the Bank of Japan, Riksbank, and U.S. Federal Reserve prepare to make their latest calls on interest rates. The Fed’s meeting is set for June 18, and according to CME’s Fedwatch tool, the odds of a quarter-point cut are practically nonexistent—just 0.1%. A hefty 99.9% of CME’s futures are betting the central bank keeps the federal funds rate the same.

Both Polymarket and Kalshi traders are placing low odds on a rate cut this month. Looking ahead to the July 2025 FOMC meeting, CME’s Fedwatch tool pegs the chance of a quarter-point trim at just 14.5%, with prediction markets echoing that at 14%. CME’s Fedwatch forecasts shift in September, where the probability of a 25 basis point (bps) cut jumps to 57.6%, and the odds of a half-point move clock in at 8.8%.

Turning to CME Fedwatch projections for October, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut sits at 45.3% as of June 16. A 50bps cut is currently priced at 33.8%, while the odds of a three-quarter-point slash are at 4.5%. Over on Polymarket, data tied to the Sept. 17 Fed meeting suggests most traders expect no change, with a 55% probability—up two points.

The chance of a 25bps trim is 40%, down three points, and only 4% see a 50bps cut on the table. A mere 1% think the Fed will actually raise rates by 25bps or more. The market has drawn $1.48 million in total trading volume. Though opinions vary on Polymarket, traders on the prediction site are putting the odds of Fed Chair Jerome Powell getting the boot this year at just 10%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
U
U$0.0125-24.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535-2.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9794-2.12%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Share
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004186+0.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Share
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.53%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000625-1.20%
Salamanca
DON$0.000554-0.71%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets