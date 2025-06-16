Ethereum co-founder: Wall Street will ‘go deep’ into DeFi and Ethereum

Ethereum co-founder and Consensys founder Joseph Lubin predicts Wall Street will soon make its foray into DeFi and crypto amidst the recent spike in institutional demand for BTC and ETH.

In a recent post, Lubin highlighted the increasing demand for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) coming from institutional investors. He believes that the spike in corporations that stock up on ETH and BTC by adopting a digital asset treasury strategy is a big indicator that the financial system is shifting to DeFi.

Therefore, he predicts that Wall Street will soon dive into decentralized protocols and digital assets as more and more companies join the race. This is because he believes Wall Street figureheads care about financial instruments that are consistently climbing higher in value. And right now, crypto is on their watchlist.

“They will be motivated to deep dive and learn what’s up with these strategies. They will have to deeply understand the details of Bitcoin and Ethereum and the strategies of MSTR and SBET. They will have do go deep on DeFi on Ethereum,” said Lubis.

In addition, he believes it is up to the crypto space builders and developers to get Wall Street “excited” about decentralized finance by continuing to grow innovation within the space and aim to widen mainstream adoption of DeFi alongside crypto.

Wall Street to spearhead accelerated shift to DeFi

Lubin sees the shift already beginning with financial regulators like the SEC no longer chasing after crypto firms as they once did during the Biden administration under Gary Gensler. Ever since Trump came into office, Lubin has seen a major shift in financial watchdogs’ attitudes towards builders in the crypto space.

“The best and brightest builders are now entering the ecosystem to build on our tech without fear of politically motivated enforcement actions from the SEC and being debanked,” said Lubin.

Despite the major advancements already made, he believes that the shift has only just begun and is on its way towards an acceleration fueled by institutional demand.

In early June, Ethereum’s price movements showed signs of an incoming rally as Wall Street demand signaled a potential comeback for the token. According to recent data from SoSoValue, Wall Street investors have been buying more spot Ethereum ETFs, generating a cumulative inflow of $3.85 billion as of June 13.