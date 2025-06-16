BlackRock COO: Bringing traditional capital markets into the digital world will determine the next decade

By: PANews
2025/06/16 07:49
PANews reported on June 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BlackRock pointed out that the process of introducing traditional capital markets into the digital world will become a defining trend in the next decade.

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

PANews reported on June 23 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, recently disclosed on the X platform that from June 13 to 19,
Bitcoin
BTC$112,368.9-2.23%
PANews2025/06/23 08:22
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004186-1.20%
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.01682+0.47%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006168-2.37%
Salamanca
DON$0.000555-0.71%
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
