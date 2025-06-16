International crude oil opened sharply higher by 6% on Monday By: PANews 2025/06/16 07:27

MORE $0.10062 +0.45% JUNE $0.0631 -5.96% NOW $0.00667 -3.19%

PANews reported on June 16 that affected by the Israeli-Iranian conflict, WTI crude oil opened more than 6% higher on Monday and is now trading at US$76.13 per barrel.