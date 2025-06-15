Cryptocurrency Remittances Spike 40% in Latin America

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 16:40
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00025--%

According to a report by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC, cryptocurrency rails for remittances are booming in Latam. This use case, which previously struggled to gain momentum, is currently experiencing significant growth, with volumes increasing by over 40% in 2024 and the potential for further growth as stablecoins go mainstream.

Cryptocurrency Remittances Grow 40% in Latam With Room for Growth

Latin America, once again, is at the forefront of crypto adoption. According to a recent report by Chainalysis, a cryptocurrency and blockchain intelligence firm, and AUSTRAC, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, the use of cryptocurrency to send remittances to Latam has grown close to 40%.

The report states that crypto ATMs, which cut the middlemen and allow less savvy users to send money with physical interaction, have the possibility of growing adoption even more. The reason lies in the increased adoption of stablecoins, which are now officially supported in the crypto strategy of the White House, as they provide a method for “promoting and protecting the sovereignty of the United States dollar.”

In this context, the value of stablecoins for struggling Latam economies is clear, as it provides a dollar proxy that helps citizens in conserving their purchasing power in markets where access to physical dollars is not guaranteed, or simply out of the question due to capital control constraints.

There are over 38,000 crypto ATM’s worldwide, with the U.S. reaching over 30,000 ATM. Mexico, Puerto Rico, Panama, Colombia, and Argentina register the highest numbers of crypto ATM’s in the region, without including El Salvador, which registers over 200 locations, according to Coin ATM Radar.

Nonetheless, El Salvador is experiencing a reduction in the volumes of remittances, per central bank official numbers. However, this might be influenced by the winding-down processes of Chivo Wallet, the state-sponsored wallet, and the ongoing “confinement” of the country’s bitcoin operations away from the public sector.

Even facing government opposition, like in Brazil, where a proposal to ban stablecoin withdrawals to self-custody wallets is being discussed, remittances using these are poised to keep growing due to the advantages they present over standard remittances.

Read more: Crypto Remittances Fell Nearly 45% in El Salvador

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Securing Ethereum’s Base Layer Neutrality

Securing Ethereum’s Base Layer Neutrality

The post Securing Ethereum’s Base Layer Neutrality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrency, maintaining the core principles of decentralization is absolutely vital. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared his insightful thoughts on safeguarding Ethereum base layer neutrality. He warned against the dangers of excessive centralization in block production, a topic crucial for the network’s future. Buterin’s vision emphasizes a robust defense strategy to keep Ethereum’s foundation fair and open for everyone. This isn’t just about preventing bad actors; it’s about building a system that can withstand future challenges and ensure true decentralization. Why is Ethereum Base Layer Neutrality So Important? The base layer of any blockchain is its fundamental infrastructure. If this layer becomes centralized, even slightly, it opens the door to potential censorship, manipulation, and a loss of the very trustless nature that cryptocurrencies promise. Buterin understands this deeply, and his recent post on X (formerly Twitter) outlined three key defenses to protect this crucial aspect: Strengthening the Public Mempool: Imagine a public waiting room for all transactions. Buterin advocates for making this mempool so strong that blocks can be built without relying on any single, centralized entity. This ensures that everyone’s transactions have a fair chance of being included. Developing Distributed Block-Building Technology: Instead of a few large players building most blocks, this approach aims to spread the block-building process across many participants. This makes it much harder for any single group to gain too much control. Introducing Additional Inclusion Channels: Even if a small number of professional builders dominate block production, there should be alternative ways to guarantee your transaction gets included. This acts as a safety net against potential censorship. These strategies collectively aim to make the network more resilient and ensure that Ethereum base layer neutrality remains a cornerstone of its design. How Will Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists (FOCIL) Help? One of…
Threshold
T$0.01703+6.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014-0.04%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.0000605-15.97%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 10:48
Share
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,858.4+2.50%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006516+11.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,733.69+10.54%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Share
Wormhole to acquire Stargate for at least 120 million USDC

Wormhole to acquire Stargate for at least 120 million USDC

PANews reported on August 23rd that the Wormhole Foundation tweeted that it has arranged financing and has made an acquisition offer for Stargate, preparing to acquire Stargate with an initial offer price of at least $120 million in USDC, exceeding LayerZero's $110 million bid. The all-cash acquisition will provide $STG holders with maximum certainty and immediate liquidity, without delays or exchange risk. Earlier news reported that Wormhole planned to acquire Stargate at a high price and requested a suspension of the vote on "LayerZero's acquisition of STG."
CreatorBid
BID$0.07567+7.97%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.178+4.27%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0003--%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 10:54
Share

Trending News

More

Securing Ethereum’s Base Layer Neutrality

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

Wormhole to acquire Stargate for at least 120 million USDC

Why Altcoin Season Isn’t Here Yet

PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat