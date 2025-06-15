Data: More than $57 million of XRP transferred to Coinbase By: PANews 2025/06/15 11:10

MORE $0.10115 +0.79% XRP $2.9917 -1.72% JUNE $0.0631 -5.96% WALLET $0.02868 -0.65%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 26,896,993 XRP (US$57,737,202) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.