XRP Ledger Expands Stablecoin Ecosystem as Ripple Drives Institutional Adoption With XRP

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 10:10
RealLink
REAL$0.05956+4.97%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
XRP
XRP$2.9912-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%

XRPL is surging as a global fintech powerhouse, attracting top stablecoins and unlocking XRP’s role as a real-world liquidity engine.

XRPL Emerges as Stablecoin Hub With USDC, RLUSD, XSGD Powering Global Payments

Ripple shared insights on June 12 regarding the expansion of fiat-backed stablecoins on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), signaling the protocol’s growing relevance in global digital finance. With its compliance-first architecture and native asset XRP, XRPL is attracting stablecoin issuers seeking scalable infrastructure for real-world utility.

The crypto firm noted that these developments highlight XRPL’s maturity as a platform for tokenized financial products and cross-border settlement solutions, with XRP facilitating efficient asset bridging and decentralized trading. Ripple stated:

USDC, issued by Circle, provides a fully reserved dollar-pegged option for enterprise payments and decentralized finance (DeFi). RLUSD, Ripple’s institutional-grade stablecoin, recorded $500 million in Q2 volume and is backed by cash and equivalent reserves. XSGD, supported by Straitsx and tied to the Singapore dollar, enables regional transactions under Singapore’s regulatory framework. Europe’s EURØP, launched by Schuman Financial, offers euro-denominated digital payments to reduce dependency on USD-based stablecoins. USDB, from Braza Group, is backed by U.S. and Brazilian bonds and targets high-performance FX and remittance activity.

Ripple emphasized XRP’s fundamental role within this ecosystem:

The XRPL also includes features such as Permissioned Domains and Multi-Purpose Tokens, bolstering its ability to support regulated asset issuance and multi-currency applications. This combination of stablecoins, compliance tools, and native liquidity positions XRPL as a key infrastructure layer for blockchain-based finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.3444 million yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-8.81%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011073+2.48%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 12:02
Share
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004185-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets