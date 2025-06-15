Data: DEX transaction volume increased by 460% in two years, and active loans increased by 357% in two years By: PANews 2025/06/15 09:06

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Token Terminal data showed that in two years (since June 2023), DEX transaction volume increased by 460%, active loans increased by 357%, and stablecoin supply increased by 83%.