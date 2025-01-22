Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.22) By: PANews 2025/01/22 11:20

AI $0.1233 -1.67% MEME $0.003828 +3.37% MEMES $0.00008757 -0.66%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓1/22 Update:

AI agent gradually recovers, on-chain detective ZachXBT is sent a meme

One-sided liquidity + OTC causes controversy ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!