Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24) By: PANews 2025/01/24 10:57

FUN $0.009397 -1.34% PLAY $0.04466 -14.57% AI $0.1234 -1.75% MEME $0.003828 +3.26% MEMES $0.00008757 -0.66%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓1/24 Update:

$VINE Yesterday's best quick pass, VINECOIN issued by the short video platform Vine

$ALON Pump.fun co-created Alon Cohen related meme coin, slightly controversial

$YZI Binance Labs changed its name to YZI Labs $YZI quickly closed the door ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!