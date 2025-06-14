Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 22:13
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006377+0.66%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1264-0.23%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785-1.10%
OrdinalsBot
TRIO$0.1095-10.97%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012428-7.89%

While Bitcoin faces resistance at the $105,000 level and Ethereum hovers around $2,500, several smaller altcoins continue to post impressive gains, with Fair and Free (FAIR3), Derive (DRV), and Kled AI (KLED) leading the charge.

Fair and Free has jumped 55.9% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.03335 from a low of $0.02222. The token has extended its strong performance over the past week and has climbed more than 80% in seven days.

Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin - 1FAIR3 24H price chart

The recent price action coincides with a project rebranding announcement.

Fair3 has launched a refreshed brand identity featuring a new logo and visual system, which the team describes as marking “the next chapter of our mission.”

While rebranding efforts can sometimes generate investor interest, the notable price movement suggests strong community response to the updated direction.

Derive has climbed 46.4% over the past 24 hours and reached $0.03705 from $0.02518. The token has shown consistent momentum over a longer timeframe, surging more than 110% in the last two weeks.

Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin - 2DRV 24H price chart

DRV’s price movement appears connected to upcoming product developments. The team has announced that their “fully customizable trading terminal” will be launching soon, though specific release dates and feature details have not been disclosed.

Kled AI has gained 32.9% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.02683 from $0.01824. The token has shown strong longer-term performance and has surged 460% over the past two weeks.

Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin - 3KLED 24H price chart

KLED’s price surge appears driven by multiple factors. The project has gained visibility through advertising in Times Square NYC for the second time this month. The company positions itself as “bridging AI developers with rightsholders, unlocking access to the highest-quality, ethically sourced data for responsible training.”

Additionally, the team has implemented a token burn mechanism, with 8.6% of KLED’s total supply already removed from circulation. This deflationary approach, combined with the increased marketing visibility, drives investor interest.

The crypto market remains relatively stagnant, with Bitcoin (BTC) struggling to break through the $105,000 resistance level and Ethereum (ETH) consolidating around $2,500.

However, traders should approach these high-performing tokens with caution. While some have clear catalysts like product launches or marketing campaigns, quick price increases in smaller market cap tokens often lead to equally sudden corrections.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.3444 million yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-8.81%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011073+2.48%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 12:02
Share
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004185-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets