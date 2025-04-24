Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24) By: PANews 2025/04/24 10:21

TRUMP $8.556 -2.28% TOKEN $0.01356 -2.51% AI $0.1267 -0.07% MEME $0.003966 +3.52% MEMES $0.00008806 -0.19%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/24 Update:

Sol ai collectively pulled up the market, $zerebro family bucket led the rise, $opaium zerebro dev bought

$TRUMP: Trump to Host “Trump Dinner” for TRUMP Token Holders ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!