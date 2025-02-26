Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.26)

By: PANews
2025/02/26 12:12
FUNToken
FUN$0.00937-1.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01332-3.54%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002794-7.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1236-1.59%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003806+1.27%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008761-0.62%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/26 Update:
Pump.fun token graduation rate hits a new low, preparing to build its own AMM
$toly SOL co-founder toly retweeted multiple time.fun
A new face in the AI Agent shuffle $KET is an AI Agent on Avalanche with a peak market value of $500 million

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.26)

