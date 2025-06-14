AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:29
Avalanche
AVAX$25.16-1.75%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009919-0.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001888-3.57%

AVAX dropped almost 14% after Israel’s strike on Iran, more than most crypto assets, as bearish technicals prevailed.

Altcoins have taken a beating after Israel’s attack on Iran stoked fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict. On Friday, June 13, Avalanche (AVAX) dropped more than 14%, to a daily low of $18.53. The token later stabilized at around $19, but still posted a daily decline of 9.75%.

Avalanche was just one of the altcoins that dropped as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the markets. Rising oil prices, which are fuelling inflation fears, are making traders flee to safe-haven assets. However, Avalanche’s declines were worse than the average, with just 23 out of the top 100 tokens seeing a worse drop.

A part of the reason was weak technicals, especially a long-term bearish pattern that formed in 2024. AVAX price formed a double-top pattern at $55.20, and subsequently crashed below $15. This pattern suggests that the price will face significant resistance before it can regain its previous levels.

AVAX price chart

What is more, AVAX is still trading within the bearish flag pattern, near the lower boundary of its rising channel. Its price is currently below all key simple and exponential moving averages, showing that momentum is not in its favor.

What’s next for AVAX?

Despite the bearish technicals, Avalache has seen some positive ecosystem news in the past few weeks, which signals a positive long-term outlook. For one, the network has hit a number of milestones when it comes to usage.

The network hit an all-time high in gas usage, at 2.6 trillion, an ATH in daily transactions at 18.1 million, and a record number of transactions per second. This aligns with a broader trend of a steady increase in adoption. It also proves the network’s scalability and ability to process large volumes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000328-18.40%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.47%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,723.44-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000429+1.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet