Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

TOKEN $0.01362 -2.15% JUNE $0.0631 -8.81% VVV $3.073 -7.41% OPEN $0.0000000798 -3.50% NOW $0.00667 -3.47%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.