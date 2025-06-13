Anthony Pompliano plots $750m Bitcoin buy via SPAC merger: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:57
Octavia
VIA$0.0179-0.55%

Anthony Pompliano, one of crypto’s most recognizable names, is reportedly preparing to take the helm of a new public company with a singular mission: buying Bitcoin.

Pompliano, known for his influential podcast and massive following on X, is expected to become CEO of ProCapBTC, a new entity planning to raise $750 million to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) directly. 

The company aims to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital 1, a special purpose acquisition company backed by investment firm Cohen & Company, according to Financial Times reporting. 

The deal would mark one of the largest recent crypto-focused capital raises, part of a broader resurgence of interest in digital assets in public markets. 

The deal would mark one of the largest recent crypto-focused capital raises and is part of a broader resurgence of interest in digital assets in public markets. According to people familiar with the talks, ProCapBTC would seek $500 million in equity and $250 million in convertible debt as part of the merger.

If finalized, the move would position the company as a major institutional Bitcoin buyer, following in the footsteps of MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Japan’s Metaplanet.

Pompliano’s Bitcoin initiative 

Columbus Circle Capital 1 raised $250 million in a May IPO and was created to identify merger targets in sectors like fintech, digital assets, and AI. Cohen & Company, a New York-based boutique investment bank, sponsors the SPAC.

Pompliano is no stranger to dealmaking. Earlier this year, he raised $220 million for a separate blank-check vehicle not involved in this initiative.

The ProCapBTC deal is still under negotiation, and sources say an announcement could come as soon as next week.

The push aligns with a wave of crypto activity that has picked up in recent months amid speculation that digital assets will play a larger role in U.S. economic policy under a second Trump administration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

The post METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release METABORA GAMES and Baligames to Participate in ‘WebX 2025’ and Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metabora-games-and-baligames-to-participate-in-webx-2025-and-showcase-new-title-puzzle-guardians/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020354-8.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 12:16
Share
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000348-13.00%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.62%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.78-1.22%
U
U$0.0126-25.88%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009447-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10
Share

Trending News

More

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears

LayerZero wins $110M Stargate acquisition deal