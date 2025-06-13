Bank of America: Gold is expected to rise to $4,000 per ounce in the next 12 months By: PANews 2025/06/13 21:14

PANews reported on June 13 that Bank of America expects gold to rise to $4,000 per ounce in the next 12 months.