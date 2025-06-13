HOT Labs talks about blockchain abstraction at Incrypted Online Marathon

By: Incrypted
2025/06/13 19:27
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009939-0.94%
VisionGame
VISION$0.00024-27.27%
Particl
PART$0.1902-0.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0604-12.71%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%
  • HOT Labs co-founder Petr Volnov was one of the speakers at the Incrypted Online Marathon.
  • He spoke about blockchain abstraction technology and how it works at HOT Labs.

On June 9, 2025, as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025, the Incrypted Online Marathon took place. Among the speakers was Peter Volnov, co-founder of HOT Labs, who discussed the company’s vision for the future of blockchain abstraction technology and introduced Hot Chain Abstraction.

At the time of writing, the online marathon has garnered over 33,000 views on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). It should be noted that UBW 2025 will culminate in the largest crypto event of the year in Ukraine — Incrypted Conference 2025. The event will take place on June 14 at the Parkovy Convention and Exhibition Center. Tickets for the conference can be purchased on the official website.

According to Volnov, traditional applications often tie users to a specific blockchain and require them to cover transaction fees in the native token. In response to these limitations, HOT Labs developed a stack of solutions — HotWallet, Hot Protocol, Omni Balance, Gas Refuel, and others — all designed to support the logic of blockchain abstraction.

The HOT Labs co-founder added that such applications do not require paying fees in native tokens, support multichain functionality, and allow users to retain full control over their private keys.

At the core of the stack is OmniBalance — a smart contract operating on the Near network. According to the developers, this blockchain is an ideal environment for implementing abstraction due to its high throughput, low transaction costs, and sharding support.

OmniBalance is also capable of interacting with light clients on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zcash networks, allowing it to verify the existence of transactions without the need for third-party intermediaries.

Volnov explained that users sign messages using any wallet. These messages are then processed by OmniBalance, which handles swaps, loans, or other operations internally. Users do not interact directly with the blockchain — everything works “under the hood.”

He also emphasized that unlike centralized platforms that merely imitate abstraction, HOT Labs stays true to the principles of decentralization. They do not use private databases or closed-source code. According to Volnov, the developers remain focused on non-custodial architecture: everything is built on open standards, and users retain full control of their assets.

The HOT Labs co-founder noted that the team has already launched several products based on blockchain abstraction technology, including Wallet Market, MikaArt, NearIntents, Infinix, HotBridge, FireDrops, and others.

It should be noted that on the Incrypted website you can also read other materials in which we have collected opinions of Incrypted Online Marathon speakers on various segments of the Web3 industry:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

The post METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release METABORA GAMES and Baligames to Participate in ‘WebX 2025’ and Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metabora-games-and-baligames-to-participate-in-webx-2025-and-showcase-new-title-puzzle-guardians/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020354-8.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 12:16
Share
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000348-13.00%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.62%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.78-1.22%
U
U$0.0126-25.88%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009447-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10
Share

Trending News

More

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears

LayerZero wins $110M Stargate acquisition deal