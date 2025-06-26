Metaplanet Scoops Up 1,234 More BTC, Holdings Reach 12,345

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 12:36
Bitcoin
BTC$112,510.48-2.13%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1727-2.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10106+0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020376-8.84%

Metaplanet has added another 1,234 Bitcoin to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC, as the Japanese firm continues to ramp up its ambitious digital asset strategy.

The latest acquisition, confirmed in a filing on Thursday, reflects the company’s ongoing pivot toward Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

The purchase adds to a string of high-profile moves by Metaplanet this month, including the launch of its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” aimed at raising $5.4b to buy 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027. That figure would represent roughly 1% of the cryptocurrency’s fixed 21m supply.

With 54M New Shares Issued, Metaplanet Intensifies Its Push To Corner 1% Of Bitcoin’s Total Supply

On June 24, Metaplanet announced it had raised more than $517m on the first day of the 555m Plan through the issuance of 54m shares. That equity was exercised by EVO Fund under an earlier stock acquisition rights agreement.

Thursday’s filing reveals that Metaplanet acquired Bitcoin at an average price of ¥15,617,281 per BTC, which translates to about $107,900.

The scale of the latest buy cements Metaplanet’s position as one of the largest public corporate holders of Bitcoin in Asia.

At current prices, the company’s Bitcoin treasury is worth over $1.3b, according to market trackers. Its holdings are now roughly equivalent to what Tesla held at peak before selling a portion in 2022.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Bet Channels MicroStrategy’s Playbook as Shares Surge

The company’s strategy mirrors that of US-based MicroStrategy, which has turned Bitcoin accumulation into a long-term balance sheet strategy.

Like MicroStrategy, Metaplanet has pursued equity-linked funding tools to fuel its BTC acquisitions, positioning the stock as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure in traditional capital markets.

Since announcing its Bitcoin pivot in April 2024, Metaplanet’s shares have surged more than 500%, drawing interest from both retail traders and global investors looking for regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency.

The firm, originally a hospitality business, has rebranded its market identity around Bitcoin in recent months, even naming the strategy a “corporate awakening.”

While Metaplanet has not commented on specific future purchase timelines, it has outlined a clear target: to hold more than 200,000 BTC within three years.

The company has stated that 96% of all funds raised under the 555M Plan will be allocated toward Bitcoin acquisition, with the remainder used for bond redemptions and yield strategies.

With each major purchase, Metaplanet is tightening its alignment with Bitcoin’s long-term thesis as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

The post METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release METABORA GAMES and Baligames to Participate in ‘WebX 2025’ and Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’ Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metabora-games-and-baligames-to-participate-in-webx-2025-and-showcase-new-title-puzzle-guardians/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020354-8.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 12:16
Share
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000348-13.00%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.62%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.78-1.22%
U
U$0.0126-25.88%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009447-0.32%
Share
PANews2025/04/05 17:10
Share

Trending News

More

METABORA GAMES And Baligames To Participate In ‘WebX 2025’ And Showcase New Title ‘Puzzle & Guardians’

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Debate Intensifies as September FOMC Meeting Nears

LayerZero wins $110M Stargate acquisition deal