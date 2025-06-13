Iranian senior officials responded to Israeli attacks one after another: severe punishment, heavy price

By: PANews
2025/06/13 11:20
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Shekarchi told Iranian state television that Israel and the United States will pay a "heavy price" for the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets. Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei issued a statement saying: "This morning, the 'Zionist regime' stretched out its dirty and bloody hands to our beloved country and committed crimes, attacking residential areas more frequently than ever before, exposing its evil nature. This regime (Netanyahu government) will definitely be severely punished... Many commanders and scientists died in the enemy's attacks... Because of this crime, the 'Zionist regime' prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself and will definitely get it."

DeFi lending protocol TVL exceeds US$55.69 billion, setting a new record high

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi lending protocols exceeded US$55.69 billion, a record high, surpassing the peaks at the
2025/06/19 23:38
Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/25 10:55
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
2025/08/25 10:51
