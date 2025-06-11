SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

By: PANews
2025/06/11 16:42
Author: Frank, PANews

The cold winter of US regulation seems to be quietly receding, and a ray of light of "innovation exemption" has shone into the DeFi field. On June 9, the positive signal released by the top SEC officials indicated that the DeFi platform may usher in a more friendly development environment.

However, under the influence of this policy, the DeFi market has presented an intriguing picture: on the one hand, the TVL of the top protocols represented by Aave has repeatedly set new highs, and the fundamental data is strong; on the other hand, the TVL of many top DeFi protocols has been weak, and the token price is still lower than at the beginning of the year. The market's "value discovery" road seems to be still long. Although DeFi tokens have seen a rapid rebound in the past two days, is this due to the disturbance of short-term market sentiment or the driving force of deep value logic? PANews focuses on the latest developments and data performance of the top DeFi players, analyzing the opportunities and challenges therein.

SEC sends positive signals: DeFi regulation welcomes "innovation exemption" framework

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently released a significant positive signal on DeFi regulation. At the "DeFi and the American Spirit" crypto roundtable held on June 9, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that the basic principles of DeFi are consistent with the core values of the United States, such as economic freedom and private property rights, and supports the self-custody of crypto assets. He emphasized that blockchain technology has enabled financial transactions without intermediaries, and the SEC should not hinder such innovation.

In addition, Chairman Atkins revealed for the first time that he had instructed staff to study and develop an "innovation exemption" policy framework for DeFi platforms. The framework is intended to "quickly allow SEC-regulated entities and non-regulated entities to bring on-chain products and services to market." He also made it clear that developers who build self-custodial or privacy-focused software should not be held liable under federal securities laws simply for publishing code, and mentioned that the SEC's Corporate Finance Division has clarified that PoW mining and PoS staking do not constitute securities transactions in themselves.

Commissioner Hester Peirce, head of the SEC's crypto task force, also expressed support, emphasizing that code publishers should not be held responsible for others using the code, but also warned centralized entities not to evade regulation by using the "decentralized" label.

Against the backdrop of the SEC’s Republican members pushing for more crypto-friendly policies, these statements were seen as a major positive by the market, causing a surge in the price of DeFi tokens. If the “innovation exemption” is implemented, it is expected to create a more relaxed and clear regulatory environment for the development of DeFi projects in the United States.

Data review: TVL growth is weak, tokens rebound strongly

After the meeting released favorable regulatory policies, the dormant DeFi tokens ushered in a general rise. In particular, the top projects such as Aave, LDO, UNI, COMP, etc. generally saw a sharp increase of 20% to 40%. But is this a flash in the pan caused by news alone or is it the result of the natural growth of the DeFi industry? PANews reviewed the data of the top 20 DeFi protocols in the past six months.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

Generally speaking, the TVL growth of these leading DeFi protocols in the first half of 2025 is not obvious, and the TVL of 7 of them has declined in the first half of the year. Among the rising protocols, 5 have grown by no more than 5%, which is basically stagnant. The fastest growing one is BUIDL launched by BlackRock. This protocol is different from the traditional DeFi protocol and strictly belongs to the category of RWA. Among other protocols, Aave has seen more obvious growth, with TVL exceeding US$26 billion, reaching a historical high, and an increase of more than US$6 billion in the first half of the year. Spark from the Sky system has seen a 72.97% increase.

Although the TRON ecosystem has achieved sustained growth in stablecoins this year, the TVL data of JustLend, the leading DeFi protocol in its ecosystem, fell by 39.82% in the first half of the year, becoming the leading protocol with the largest decline. In addition, popular protocols such as Sky, Lido, EigenLayer, and Uniswap, which have attracted relatively high market attention, also experienced varying degrees of decline in the first half of the year.

Token prices also seem to be amplifying this downward trend. The average maximum retracement of the token prices of the top 20 DeFi protocols in the first half of 2025 reached 57%. Even with the recent market recovery and the sharp rebound of tokens of various protocols, most of the protocol tokens have not returned to the price level of January 1, 2025. Among them, only SKY's governance token MKR has risen by 44.8% compared with January 1, while AAVE has barely returned to a similar price on January 1. Overall, these tokens are still down 24% on average from the price on January 1.

However, the token prices of these DeFi projects have generally rebounded sharply, with the average rebound from the low point being about 95.59%. Among them, the rebound range of several tokens such as ether.fi , Sky, Aave, EigenLayer, and Pendle is more than 150%. From the trend point of view, the recent lows of these tokens are concentrated on April 7, which is similar to the trend of the crypto market. But the strength of the rebound is generally better than other types of tokens. However, whether from the perspective of price rebound or the overall trend in the past six months, the trend of token prices does not seem to be directly related to the performance of the TVL of these DeFi protocols.

Aave is advancing steadily, Uni is upgrading, Sky is transforming, and EigenLayer is rising again

Among these projects, the performance of some DeFi projects deserves special attention.

Aave: As the leading project of DeFi protocol, it has achieved impressive performance in the first half of the year, breaking historical highs many times. It has also expanded to multiple public chains such as Aptos and Soneium, and currently supports 18 public chains. In addition, in order to boost the price of AAVE tokens, the Aave community launched a proposal called "Aavenomics", including a weekly token repurchase of $1 million and a redistribution of income for Aave and the native stablecoin GHO. According to the proposal, 80% of the Anti-GHO rewards will be distributed to Aave pledgers.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

From the perspective of product interest rates, Aave's lending rates are not high, but it has a stronger depth, which has also made it favored by many big players. On June 10, World Liberty Financial, supported by the Trump family, borrowed USDT worth $7.5 million from Aave. Overall, in the first half of 2025, Aave has achieved an upward trend in fundamentals (TVL and other data) and market performance, and is still a standard template for the development of DeFi protocols.

Uniswap: Uniswap officially launched its V4 version in 2025, which introduced more flexible custom logic such as hooks and singleton mechanisms and significantly reduced Gas fees. In addition, the launch of Unichain has further expanded Uniswap's competitiveness in the DeFi ecosystem.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

Although Uniswap's TVL has declined in the first half of the year, a closer look reveals that this decline is mainly due to the decline in Ethereum prices. From the perspective of ETH's pledged amount, it has increased compared to January. In addition, Unichain quickly occupied a certain market after its launch and has become the second largest public chain on Uniswap in terms of TVL. As of June 11, the TVL was approximately US$546 million.

Sky: After changing from MakerDAO to Sky in 2024, Sky has embarked on a comprehensive brand upgrade. Although Sky's TVL began to decline after the upgrade, another protocol in the ecosystem, Spark, has also exerted new potential in the direction of RWA. The combined TVL of these two protocols will exceed US$11 billion, ranking in the top three. In addition, the price of its token MKR also performed well in 2025, rising from a low of around US$800 to US$2,100, an increase of more than 170%. However, MakerDAO's upgrade plan, "The End Game", is obviously a relatively complex reorganization, involving everything from governance mechanisms, token economics to product portfolios. This also makes it difficult for the market to form a simple perception of it, which is not conducive to market dissemination.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

EigenLayer: EigenLayer pioneered the new concept of "restaking". Since its launch, EigenLayer's TVL has achieved explosive growth to $12.4 billion, and has now become the third-ranked DeFi protocol. Although the concept of restaking began to die out after a period of popularity in 2024, and EigenLayer's TVL also entered a decline, since April, EigenLayer's TVL data has clearly entered a new growth cycle, growing from $7 billion to $12.4 billion in less than 2 months, an increase of 77%. After removing the concept, perhaps the true value of restaking is being redefined by the market.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

Lido: As a leading project in the field of liquidity pledge, Lido once dominated the market with stETH, and its TVL once reached nearly 40 billion US dollars in 2024. However, since the second half of 2024, with the rapid growth of Ethereum L2, Lido, which is overly concentrated on the Ethereum mainnet (the Ethereum mainnet accounts for more than 99%), has shown a downward trend, and its TVL has also been declining. Its tokens are not obvious in the recent rebound. The maximum increase from the low point to 61% on June 10 is far lower than the average of the top 20 DeFi tokens. At present, Lido's total TVL is still ranked second after Aave. For Lido, the scale effect is still there. It’s just that how to quickly transform and apply to more markets may be the top priority to maintain a leading position.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

The SEC's regulatory shift has undoubtedly injected a shot in the arm for the US DeFi market. The regulatory uncertainty that has plagued the project parties for a long time is expected to ease, and pending innovations such as the Uniswap fee switch may be truly implemented. The trend revealed by the data is also worth pondering: Although Ethereum is still the main carrier of TVL, the development momentum of DeFi has increasingly shown its independence, and even began to feed back the value of the underlying public chain. As Bitwise analyst Danny Nelson said, "The DeFi ecosystem is becoming the engine of ETH's rise." In the future, the clarification of supervision will attract more traditional financial capital to enter the DeFi field with a lower risk preference, bringing valuable fresh blood; at the same time, the attempts of giants such as BlackRock to launch unique DeFi products not only herald a broader prospect of integration, but also mean that the competition for the incremental market will be more intense. This "final battle" opened by the relaxation of supervision may be a new starting point for DeFi to mature and deeply integrate with traditional finance.

DeFi lending protocol TVL exceeds US$55.69 billion, setting a new record high

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi lending protocols exceeded US$55.69 billion, a record high, surpassing the peaks at the
PANews2025/06/19 23:38
Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan's largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink's robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It's like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink's oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset's collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink's CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink's SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink's Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group's deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink's cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink's CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink's decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:55
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
PANews2025/08/25 10:51
