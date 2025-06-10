The $500 million financing was sold out in an instant. How will Plasma, backed by Tether, build the Bitcoin financial settlement layer?

By: PANews
2025/06/10 17:00
Solayer
LAYER$0.5591-4.93%

Author: Sam , Messari Analyst

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

PANews Editor's Note: With Circle's successful IPO and outstanding listing performance, the market's attention to stablecoins has gradually increased. Plasma, a stablecoin chain supported by Tether, completed its IC0 last night, and the $500 million quota was "snatched up" within minutes. Plasma's main label is stablecoin, but the market knows little about its technical architecture and functional characteristics. This will help everyone fill this "cognitive gap".

Previously, PANews wrote an article about Plasma : Building a blockchain exclusively for stablecoins, what is the difference between Plasma, which has raised over $24 million? for readers to read together.

text:

Sneak Peek

  • Plasma is not just a stablecoin chain, it is also a Bitcoin sidechain and a privacy solution.
  • Tether is likely to launch native USDT on the Plasma chain to achieve low-slippage Bitcoin exchange and trust-minimized Bitcoin-collateralized stablecoin lending, which will be the key to unlocking new demand for BTCFi.
  • Similar to the Circle payment network, Plasma serves as a payment network for banking partners and custodians, providing support for USDT's fiat currency withdrawal channel.

​​Plasma is often simplified as a "stablecoin chain." This understanding is correct, but it misses the point. What Plasma really builds is a financial infrastructure layer built specifically for Bitcoin. It not only supports stablecoins, but also regards them as the underlying foundation. It is a Bitcoin sidechain that provides native USDT support, protocol-level privacy protection, and its Gas model does not require users to hold volatile governance tokens. This is not just about payment functions, but about building a settlement layer denominated in US dollars that natively supports Bitcoin. ​​

The project is supported by Tether and Bitfinex owned by Peter Thiel and Paolo Ardoino, and integrates three emerging technology trends: Bitcoin Rollup technology, stablecoin infrastructure and on-chain privacy protection. Each concept has investment value in itself, and the combination of the three is more likely to build the most valuable financial infrastructure layer in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Plasma is a Bitcoin sidechain, not limited to stablecoin applications

Plasma's architecture uses Bitcoin as its final settlement layer. The chain performs L2 and sidechain-like functions, alleviating trust reliance assumptions by regularly anchoring state commitments to the Bitcoin blockchain and inheriting Bitcoin's security model.

Plasma chain technology is likely to lead the new wave of BTCFi because it unlocks the functions that users really want: exchanging large amounts of Bitcoin with extremely low slippage, and directly pledging native Bitcoin to borrow stablecoins. This seemingly basic demand actually requires two core supports: deep liquidity (supported by Tether) and trust minimization mechanism (supported by BitVM2).

With Tether's direct endorsement, Plasma has access to one of the deepest liquidity pools in the crypto world. The platform is very likely to natively support USDT, an advantage that makes it an advantage over Bitcoin sidechains that rely on cross-chain stablecoins or new native stablecoins. It will essentially become the core settlement layer for BTC/USDT transactions, which is a function that the current Bitcoin mainnet itself does not have.

Unlike other Layer 2 and sidechains that require Bitcoin packaging or hosting bridges, Plasma has built a dedicated Bitcoin cross-chain bridge that operates through a permissionless validator mechanism and promises to adopt this solution after BitVM2 goes online. This will achieve more seamless user access while effectively reducing counterparty risk.

Built-in privacy features

Privacy protection is directly integrated into Plasma's transaction model. Users can choose to join the shielded transfer function, which can hide the information of the two parties and the amount of the transaction without sacrificing interoperability and user experience. Unlike ZK privacy solutions (such as ZCash and Aztec) that require special tools or browser extensions, Plasma's privacy model can achieve application layer compatibility, and by introducing basic account abstraction elements, its user experience is closer to banking services rather than another EVM chain.

The design supports selective disclosure, enabling users to prove specific transaction details when needed (for example, to exchanges, auditors, or compliance platforms) without exposing all on-chain activities. This privacy system ensures individual control while achieving interoperability with regulatory frameworks.

The key is that Plasma technology allows users to trade without holding or using volatile native tokens. Gas fees can be paid directly in USDT or BTC, and these payments are automatically exchanged through oracle mechanisms or internal pricing systems. This design not only simplifies the user experience, but also eliminates the transaction traceability risks caused by purchasing and consuming native tokens, making Plasma an ideal choice for users who pursue low-friction, low-profile financial operations, while maintaining excellent usability while achieving privacy protection.

Stablecoin perspective

The key point to understand is that Plasma represents the most direct investment in Tether. Traditionally, Tether is just a liquidity layer for various platforms, while Plasma is positioned as a vertically integrated execution environment, where USDT is no longer just one of many assets, but exists as a native component of the chain.

This brings two potential value-added spaces. The first is market-driven. As the demand for stablecoins grows (especially global users seeking exposure to the US dollar), USDT-based products may gain a strong fundamental pull. In addition, Circle's IPO has refocused the market on stablecoins, and assets linked to Tether's infrastructure are expected to benefit from the rising market heat.

The second point is the structural advantage. Plasma is able to connect financial institutions to compliant global payment systems. This is similar to the Circle payment network, but serves the Tether ecosystem. The system will have full anti-money laundering capabilities to support corporate onboarding, and will enable fiat currency exchange channels through integration with banking partners and custodians, while still supporting permissionless DeFi applications. With near-real-time and low-cost international settlement capabilities, Plasma can compete with traditional banking networks. Considering that USDT's circulation is nearly 2.5 times that of USDC, and depending on the valuation of the Circle payment network, I believe that the institutional demand brought by the payment network function alone is sufficient to support a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of US$500 million.

Plasma, a financial layer built on Bitcoin, with Tether providing launch liquidity and enhanced by native privacy features, is able to achieve goals that other cryptocurrency projects cannot achieve.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05986+5.31%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01896-2.21%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005271+0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:55
Share
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22553-0.22%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006182-0.16%
FORM
FORM$3.4465-2.66%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:51
Share
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0632-8.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Philippines proposes 10,000 BTC strategic reserve with 20-year lockup

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000