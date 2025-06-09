Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

By: PANews
2025/06/09 16:07
Core DAO
CORE$0.474-2.84%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Allo
RWA$0.005634+0.08%

Author: Frank, PANews

In the first half of 2025, a relatively low-key track in the cryptocurrency world - the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) - has seen a remarkable explosive growth. As of June 6, the total market value of the global RWA market has soared to US$23.39 billion (excluding stablecoins), a sharp jump of 48.9% from US$15.7 billion at the beginning of the year. Behind this growth, private credit (accounting for about 58%) and US Treasury bonds (accounting for about 31.2%) constitute the absolute dual core of the market, and the two together account for nearly 90% of the market share.

However, behind this impressive report card lies deep-seated problems such as highly concentrated asset categories, limited liquidity, questionable transparency, and low correlation with the crypto-native ecosystem. RWA still has a long way to go before it can become a truly “mainstream track”.

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

Private credit + US Treasury bonds account for 90% of the market

Private credit has become the most popular asset type in the RWA market, with a total size of US$13.5 billion, accounting for approximately 57.7%.

Figure topped the list with an active loan amount of $10.19 billion. Figure is a blockchain financial technology service platform. Its main business is home equity line of credit (HELOC), which allows users to obtain a credit line loan of up to 85% of the value of their home. According to its official data, HELOC has become the number one non-bank home equity line of credit in the United States, providing a total of more than $15 billion in credit line loans.

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

However, unlike other RWAs that are generally issued on broad public chains, the Provenance blockchain used by Figure is a public but permissioned L1 blockchain. This design, similar to a consortium chain, allows Figure's RWA assets to be better managed on the one hand, but also blocks the possibility of such assets being widely circulated in the market on the other hand. Therefore, although Figure's RWA issued assets have reached more than 10 billion US dollars, they are actually not highly correlated with the crypto market. These assets are mainly on the chain in the form of mortgage notes. As of now, this part of the market share does not have the attributes of transaction circulation. According to the conventional definition of RWA assets, Figure's RWA assets are an atypical RWA.

U.S. Treasuries are the second-highest asset class in terms of market share for RWAs. The operating logic of this type of RWA is to convert traditional U.S. Treasury bonds, cash, repurchase agreements and other dollar-denominated assets into digital tokens through blockchain technology. In the field of U.S. Treasury bonds, the largest issuance is BUIDL issued by BlackRock, with a current total issuance of approximately $2.9 billion.

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

The BUIDL Fund was initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain and has now expanded to multiple blockchain networks including Solana, Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, and Polygon. The vast majority of the BUIDL Fund’s assets (approximately 93%) are still issued on Ethereum.

This type of RWA has better flexibility than the traditional method of directly purchasing U.S. Treasury bonds, providing 7*24 hours of liquidity. Traditional Treasury bond transactions may take several days to complete. However, BUIDL is currently open to qualified investors, with a minimum investment threshold of US$5 million and the current number of holders is 75. In addition, BUIDL has also launched a DeFi-compatible version sBUIDL, which is an ERC-20 token representing a 1:1 claim on the BUIDL fund. sBUIDL can interact with DeFi protocols such as Euler.

Commodities are the third largest RWA asset class after private credit and U.S. Treasuries. This category is dominated by tokenized gold issued by institutions such as Paxos and Tether, with a current total market value of approximately $1.51 billion.

ZKsync and Stellar become dark horses in the RWA market

In the comparison of public chains, Ethereum is still the most favored blockchain network for RWA assets. The current market value of US$7.4 billion accounts for 55% (it should be noted here that this proportion is relative to all assets issued on the public chain, which is about US$12.55 billion. Assets issued on Figure’s own public chain are not included in the statistics).

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

Among them, the $2.7 billion in assets issued by BUIDL constitute 36.48% of Ethereum, and the rest are tokenized gold such as PAXG and XAUT.

Among the public chain comparisons, it is more surprising that ZKsync has become the second highest RWA public chain with an asset issuance of US$2.25 billion. The reason why ZKsync has been able to obtain such a large amount of RWA asset issuance is mainly due to Tradable, an asset management company that introduced web3 technology. Tradable allows institutions to initiate investment opportunities on its applications and explain the specific investment purposes and transaction information. Investors choose to invest in what they are interested in based on these investment opportunities, such as a fintech senior secured loan, which raised US$110 million and a return rate of 15%. Or a term loan provided to a first-class law firm, with a return rate of 15.5% and a financing amount of US$57 million. According to official data from Tradable, there are currently 34 assets online, with an average APY of 10%. However, the company obviously lacks motivation in external publicity and operations. It has only retweeted 2 news on Twitter and has not actively released any original content. The official news page also stays at news in 2023. Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

In addition, after checking the contract information of Tradable, PANews found that these contracts were not open source contracts, and there was no interaction with encrypted assets. All contracts showed that the tokens were zero. Therefore, from this perspective, there are certain doubts about the actual amount of Tradable's RWA assets on the chain.

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

In addition, Stellar is the third-ranked network in the RWA market, which is an unexpected result. The current RWA asset issuance of the network is about 498 million US dollars, of which BENJI issued by Franklin Templeton is about 489 million and has become the absolute main force. BENJI is also a monetization fund based on US Treasury bonds, with a total issuance of about 770 million US dollars, of which 63% is issued on the Stellar chain.

As an old public chain founded in 2014, Stellar has gradually faded out of the mainstream public chain market in recent years. In 2024, the Soroban smart contract platform was launched, and a $100 million adoption fund was launched to promote the development and construction of projects. In addition, it has also promoted cooperation with multiple contract institutions such as Franklin Templeton, Paxos, and Circle in the past year, which has also made Stellar surpass popular public chains such as Solana in the RWA field and become the third-ranked RWA issuance public chain. However, from a structural point of view, Stellar's RWA asset issuance transition depends on Franklin's issuance volume, which is relatively single.

The RWA issuance of the Solana network ranks fourth, at about $349 million. Although the order of magnitude is not large, the growth rate has increased by 101% since January 2025, which is a relatively fast growth rate. In terms of distribution categories, it is also mainly US Treasury bonds.

Behind the impressive data, the RWA market faces hidden challenges

Judging from the data, the growth of the RWA market is impressive, but it seems that there are also some potential challenges behind this impressive growth.

First, the asset categories are mainly concentrated in private credit and US Treasury bonds. The data of Figure and Tradable, the leading projects of private credit, are not transparent. And Figure's RWA assets essentially only exist in the form of on-chain, and most of them do not have trading attributes. From this perspective, this type of asset has not really played the role of blockchain technology in improving traditional assets in terms of liquidity and transparency.

Second, in the field of treasury bonds, many products are similar to the issuance methods of stablecoins. In fact, interest-bearing stablecoins backed by U.S. treasury bonds also provide similar benefits in essence. RWA products centered on treasury bonds face competitive pressure from stablecoins.

Third, asset categories are too concentrated. Although RWA has been around for several years, the main players are still concentrated in the issuance of government bonds and private credit assets (accounting for nearly 90%). Commodity, stock, and fund products still account for a very low proportion. The development of this type of asset is limited mainly because of challenges such as physical storage, legal compliance, and cost.

As of now, the total size of the RWA market is only 23.3 billion US dollars, which is far from the size of the stablecoin market (236 billion US dollars), and even less than the market value of some newly issued public chain tokens. This scale is far from the market's imagination of the so-called trillion-dollar scale of RWA. From the perspective of asset operation, the current RWA is almost a special field for institutions and big players, and is far away from the traditional operation mode of the crypto market. For ordinary investors, it seems to be difficult to participate in the RWA track, and RWA still has a long way to go before it becomes a new outlet for retail investors.

Overall, the RWA market in the first half of 2025 did deliver a nearly 50% surge in market value, and the dual-headed pattern of private credit and US Treasury bonds has become increasingly clear. The potential of RWA is unquestionable, but how to break through the current bottleneck and achieve qualitative changes in transparency, liquidity and ecological integration will be the key to determining whether it is a flash in the pan or a new chapter in finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05986+5.31%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01896-2.21%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005271+0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:55
Share
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22553-0.22%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006182-0.16%
FORM
FORM$3.4465-2.66%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:51
Share
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0632-8.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Philippines proposes 10,000 BTC strategic reserve with 20-year lockup

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000