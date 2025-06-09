Airwallex CEO is "besieged" by the crypto community for his insistence on stablecoins. Whose cheese has been moved by stablecoins?

By: PANews
2025/06/09 14:39
CROSS
CROSS$0.22583-0.07%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009927-0.98%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Stablecoins have become a hot topic in the global financial circle. The founder of a cross-border payment unicorn company has been "tired of questions" from investors and has directly criticized stablecoins.

Recently, a tweet from the CEO of Airwallex unexpectedly ignited the public opinion in the crypto community. In this statement, this traditional financial elite questioned the foreign exchange costs, clearing efficiency and actual application value of stablecoins in the mainstream market, and his words revealed his reservations and skepticism about this emerging payment tool.

Unexpectedly, this statement was quickly refuted by many parties in the crypto community. From the efficiency of on-chain settlement, to the payment freedom in emerging markets, to the compliance process of stablecoins, the comment area has become a scene of confrontation between the old and new payment systems.

This is not only a clash of opinions, but also reveals an accelerating reconstruction of the underlying logic of finance. Today, stablecoins are no longer marginal tools in the crypto world, but are actually entering the core scenarios of traditional finance, reshaping the cost structure and clearing mechanism, and shaking the vested interests of intermediaries.

Airwallex CEO publicly questioned the value of stablecoins and was "besieged" by many parties to refute

On June 8, Airwallex co-founder and CEO Jack Zhang publicly expressed deep doubts about the value of stablecoins.

Airwallex CEO is "besieged" by the crypto community for his insistence on stablecoins. Whose cheese has been moved by stablecoins?

"Investors always ask me about stablecoins and how they can reduce FX fees; but if you are sending money from USD to EUR and the recipient still needs to deposit it into a bank account in EUR, I don’t see any way stablecoins can reduce fees - because the withdrawal process from stablecoins to the target fiat currency is often more expensive than the FX rate in the traditional interbank market," Jack Zhang said in a tweet.

Jack Zhang further stated that he has never really understood the field of cryptocurrency. Compared with technologies such as AI, he has not seen a single practical use case for cryptocurrency in any aspect in the past 15 years. In his opinion, this pure financial product does not create any real value for society and is just a zero-sum game. Even if stablecoins are less volatile, he does not think it will be helpful for B2B transactions unless it involves some very niche currencies, and the liquidity of these currencies is extremely low.

Jack Zhang believes that in transactions between G10 currencies, the existing financial system (such as bank transfers) is efficient enough, with costs so low that it is almost free and real-time, and stablecoins are difficult to provide a more competitive solution. The cost of the off-exchange transaction from stablecoins to the recipient's currency is much higher than that of foreign exchange interbank transactions. Stablecoins may provide regulatory arbitrage opportunities in emerging markets such as Latin America or Africa, but their advantages are not obvious in mainstream currency transactions.

In response, Simon Taylor, strategy director of crypto compliance product platform Sardine, retorted that Jack's understanding of stablecoins is limited to surface fee comparisons and ignores their fundamental significance. The value of stablecoins does not lie in reducing the cost of off-ramping or the last mile. Stablecoins are not just cheaper, but better. For now, stablecoins are not a major change in financial infrastructure, but just another option. He believes that the upcoming US regulation will be a turning point for stablecoins as a financial track.

Richard Liu, co-founder of Huma Finance, emphasized that stablecoins really can't help much from the perspective of optimizing existing foreign exchange flows. But he pointed out incisively, "Don't fool yourself into thinking that you have pushed foreign exchange costs to the limit. Your customers are still suffering from high fees and barriers to entry, and these problems are rooted in the system you rely on itself - an old and predatory banking infrastructure. Blockbuster once thought that its cost structure was optimized enough, but its business model was built on the wrong foundation: logistics and transportation. We all know the ending of that story. Stablecoins will drive the next wave of global payments. It is not a fine-tuning of the traditional financial track, but a new paradigm built on a completely different architecture. Its rise does not rely on the participation of existing institutions, including Airwallex."

Matt Sorg, technical director of the Solana Foundation, shared the progress of stablecoins in practical applications. He said that some euro stablecoins are now being gradually adopted. It only takes a few basis points of fees on the chain to switch from US dollar stablecoins to euro stablecoins. Stablecoin issuers are establishing low-cost channels from euro stablecoins to fiat bank accounts. Although there are still some expensive intermediaries in this process, there are actually cheap ones as long as you know who to look for. In essence, there are different participants in each link to solve the cost problem.

"You can do this by issuing your own stablecoin. The income from stablecoins is enough for you to easily subsidize zero-fee deposit and withdrawal services while earning extra profits. In addition, the crypto economy has essentially formed a parallel system. Once the dollar is in digital form, you can use and consume it more and more widely in the crypto field. Many merchants are actually happy to accept USDC or USDT. In the end, you don't even need to exchange it back to fiat currency. And the transaction fees in this parallel system are also lower." Helio co-founder and CEO Stijn Paumen suggested.

Helio CEO Mert also shared his personal experience, saying that the bad experience of using Airwallex API for cross-border transfers in his early years prompted him to invest in cryptocurrencies, indirectly supporting the potential of stablecoins as an alternative.

“When we offer an annualized 4% stablecoin return (risk-free), users will have less and less motivation to convert their funds back to fiat currency. This will push up demand for the US dollar and weaken demand for the euro. The more the euro depreciates, the more people will tend to hold US dollars - eventually forming a downward spiral until everyone chooses to use only US dollars. In the end, the euro will just become something Europeans have to buy in order to pay taxes.” Mike Belshe, CEO of crypto custody platform BitGo, believes that stablecoins have brought about an enhanced effect on the US dollar hegemony.

Nic Carter, founding partner of Castle Island Ventures, directly criticized Jack for his superficial understanding of stablecoins and his lack of basic curiosity and understanding.

Under the full-scale siege of the crypto community, Jack Zhang responded that stablecoin wallets can be used as an alternative means of payment and increase liquidity in emerging markets. It does have a place in the financial market, but he does not think it is disruptive at any level.

From the regulatory edge to the mainstream stage, the traditional financial "cheese" is disappearing

Jack Zhang's doubts actually reflect the general confusion and instinctive vigilance of traditional financial practitioners towards the crypto world. In their view, stablecoins are neither currencies in the traditional sense nor can they be classified as clear assets. They are more like an intermediate tool that walks on the edge of regulation. However, this seemingly marginalized financial tool is accelerating into the mainstream financial field, and even beginning to shake the "cheese" on which the traditional financial system depends for survival.

As we all know, the core value of stablecoins is not only their price anchoring mechanism, but more importantly, the financial structural changes they trigger. Not only does it have the characteristics of instant on-chain settlement, global circulation, and programming logic support, it also naturally embeds a dimensionality reduction attack on the existing financial "account-bank-clearing network" system.

Airwallex CEO is "besieged" by the crypto community for his insistence on stablecoins. Whose cheese has been moved by stablecoins?

From the perspective of cross-border payments, we can clearly see the impact of stablecoins on the old system. In the traditional financial system, cross-border remittances need to go through multinational banking systems, clearing networks and foreign exchange markets, which often takes several days, is expensive and has opaque information. Stablecoins, on the other hand, achieve real-time arrival and full-chain transparency through on-chain point-to-point transfers and smart contract clearing. This is not only an improvement in efficiency, but also a paradigm shift: funds no longer rely on a banking network backed by national sovereignty, but are directly managed and transferred through on-chain addresses in an open network.

More importantly, stablecoins break the geographical limitations and barriers to financial services. Due to the compliance costs, risk control restrictions and commercial feasibility of traditional banks, more than 1 billion people in the world still cannot access financial services. Stablecoins, through the combination of "smartphone + digital wallet + Internet", allow users to obtain the right to store value, make payments, cross-border transactions and participate in global financial activities, thus achieving truly decentralized financial inclusion. For example, in Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia and other places, more and more users are beginning to use USDT and USDC for daily storage, salary settlement, commodity payment and small cross-border remittances. This is not what Jack calls "regulatory arbitrage", but a true portrayal of a new financial order taking root in marginal areas.

It is for this reason that the impact of stablecoins on traditional financial technology companies is fundamental.

Take Airwallex as an example. Its business model is based on the logic of connecting to the existing financial network, and constructs payment paths through bank accounts, Swift network, clearing houses and foreign exchange markets. Stablecoins bypass this network logic and break the business structure that relies on bank accounts, clearing houses and exchange networks from the source. This means that stablecoins are gradually squeezing the profit margins of Fintech companies, and once the global compliance system of stablecoins is improved, this impact will become systemic and irreversible.

At the same time, the global compliance trend of stablecoins is gradually making them legal competitors in the traditional financial field. The United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates are all accelerating the formulation of stablecoin regulatory standards. For example, the United States is promoting the US Stablecoin GENIUS Act to put stablecoins on the track of formalization; Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" will take effect on August 1, becoming a milestone in promoting the sustainable development of Hong Kong's stablecoin and digital asset ecosystem. In this process, crypto-compliant native companies such as Circle have taken the first-mover advantage, while traditional institutions are slow to act due to the rigid internal structure and lack of technology.

What is more noteworthy is that the core user group of stablecoins is rapidly getting younger. Generation Z and millennials grew up in a digital native environment and have a natural acceptance and affinity for on-chain wallets, stablecoin payments, and smart contract operations. This native digital behavior habit is increasingly eroding the moat of these institutions.

However, more and more traditional financial and technology giants are actively embracing stablecoins. For example, Deutsche Bank is currently studying stablecoins and tokenized deposits, and is considering issuing tokens or joining industry initiatives; large technology companies such as Apple, X and Airbnb are in contact with crypto companies to explore stablecoin payment integration solutions; Uber is considering using stablecoins to reduce cross-border payment costs and is actively evaluating its application potential; payment company Stripe is considering working with banks to promote the development of stablecoin payments; Spain's Santander Bank plans to launch stablecoins and expand cryptocurrency services... These market dynamics also show that stablecoins may become the core variable in a new round of financial structure reshaping.

In general, the debate triggered by Airwallex's questioning of stablecoins shows the increasingly fierce competition and ideological collision between traditional finance and crypto finance. It cannot be ignored that with the advancement of compliance and the active testing of mainstream institutions, stablecoins are gradually evolving from marginal tools to an important force in mainstream finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05986+5.31%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01896-2.21%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005271+0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:55
Share
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22553-0.22%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006182-0.16%
FORM
FORM$3.4465-2.66%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:51
Share
GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0632-8.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
Share

Trending News

More

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Philippines proposes 10,000 BTC strategic reserve with 20-year lockup

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000