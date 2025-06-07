Apple and Tesla Launch on Solana: Can Tokenized Stocks Attract Crypto Users?

By: PANews
2025/06/07 11:30

By Jeffrey Gogo

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Key Takeaways:

  • With $23.3 billion in real-world assets issued on-chain, more and more crypto-native platforms are beginning to show goodwill to traditional finance.
  • Several trading platforms such as Kraken and Binance have launched tokenized products for popular US stocks such as Apple and Tesla.
  • Some analysts say tokenized stocks have great potential in the cryptocurrency space, while others believe they will only be successful if they focus on high-risk, volatile stocks.

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced the launch of xStocks, a tokenized version of popular U.S. stocks such as Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. This innovation merges cryptocurrency with traditional finance in the ever-expanding field of real-world assets enabled by blockchain technology.

Now, as crypto exchanges increasingly align with traditional finance, can tokenized stocks succeed where they have failed in the past? Can they attract “degen” traders, who are known for chasing risky, volatile investments?

Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget, told Cryptonews: "Tokenized stocks have great potential in the crypto space because they can achieve asset fractional ownership, 24-hour uninterrupted trading and stronger liquidity through blockchain platforms."

Tokenized securities are digitized versions of regular stocks that can be traded on a blockchain. In Kraken’s case, the 50-plus tokens and ETFs it offers are all issued on the Solana blockchain.

Each xStock token is tied to the value of the physical shares held in escrow by Backed Finance, which is working with Kraken as its counterpart in this collaboration. For example, an Apple Inc. (AAPLx) token will track the price of AAPL stock on the Nasdaq and can be redeemed 1:1 for cash.

Investors do not need to hold stocks directly, but only tokens that represent security ownership. Kraken said its tokens are not open to US customers and will only be sold in certain markets outside the United States.

U.S. crypto exchanges that offer tokenized stock services are not pioneers in the industry. The Bybit platform just recently announced the launch of a similar product, while Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, tried such a business as early as 2021, but quickly stopped the project under pressure from Hong Kong regulators.

Is there a demand for stock tokenization in the crypto space?

Tokenized stocks have yet to gain widespread adoption in the crypto space, but supporters believe that such products have the potential to fundamentally change the way people participate in financial market investments. As Bitget analyst Lee noted:

“Tokenized stocks and other products are increasingly popular in the market, mainly due to retail investors’ demand for traditional stock investment opportunities with lower barriers and more flexible operations.”

Sam MacPherson, co-founder and CEO of Phoenix Labs, the developer of decentralized lending protocol Spark, said tokenized securities “transform static, closed market instruments into composable building blocks in an on-chain economy.”

“This technology enables 24/7 global access, real-time settlement, and enables entirely new financial use cases,” MacPherson told Cryptonews, adding:

This financial application scenario can cover various financial products such as mortgage lending and automatic portfolio strategies, which marks that traditional finance and DeFi markets will enter a new stage of integration and interconnection, and ultimately form an integrated financial system.

But not everyone is equally enthusiastic, at least not at first. Georgii Verbitskii, founder of DeFi service platform Tymio, is cautious about which assets cryptocurrency traders will favor.

In an interview with Cryptonews, Verbitskii said that for tokenized stocks to be successful, their listing strategies must be tailored to the preferences of cryptocurrency investors, focusing on what he calls “trend-driven or non-correlated assets.”

"While the concept is promising, actual demand will depend greatly on the specific types of assets listed on the exchange," Verbitskii said, noting that "high-volatility thematic stocks may be more popular with investors on crypto asset trading platforms." He added:

Internet-famous stocks like GameStop, rather than traditional blue-chip stocks such as Nvidia and Microsoft. The latter tend to be less volatile and therefore less attractive to cryptocurrency traders, while high volatility will attract more interest.

In recent years, cryptocurrency investors have tended to choose assets that build narratives around meme culture or have speculative upside potential.

For example, internet celebrity KOL Keith Gill (who calls himself Roaring Kitty on Twitter and YouTube and DeepFxxingValue on Reddit's Wall Street Casino forum) rose to fame for his bullish bet on GameStop, sparking trading enthusiasm among retail investors, including cryptocurrency investors.

During January 2021, GameStop's stock price skyrocketed 1,600% on Gill's social posts, causing heavy losses to hedge funds that shorted the Texas video game retailer.

The craze also extended to popular stocks such as AMC Entertainment and continued to spread to the crypto market. Cryptocurrency traders gave birth to new popular tokens inspired by companies such as GameStop and AMC.

Tokenized stocks target $250 billion market: regulatory challenges loom

Verbitskii believes that tokenized commodities such as gold or silver are more likely to “generate strong interest” than tokenized stocks in crypto assets.

"These assets appeal to investors looking to diversify risk or hedge, and there is precedent for this," he said, citing crypto exchange FTX, which launched a perpetual gold futures product before its spectacular collapse in 2022.

Experts point out that Kraken’s entry into the field of tokenized securities is a new move to connect cryptocurrencies and traditional finance, but the key to the success of this business lies in whether it can meet regulatory requirements in the regions where xStocks services are provided.

The main reason for Binance's failure to launch a tokenized stock product in 2021 was compliance issues, as it did not obtain a securities trading license. Hong Kong regulators also inquired about the exchange's stock token custody arrangements.

Analysts have pointed out that in the absence of public trust, tokenized stocks could become a regulatory time bomb. Kraken’s partnership with regulated tokenization platform Backed Finance is intended to preemptively address such concerns.

“xStocks was designed from the ground up to address these regulatory challenges,” Backed co-founder Adam Levi said in an email response to Cryptonews’ questions.

"They are fully collateralized 1:1 by the underlying shares, issued pursuant to an EU prospectus that complies with MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive), contain full investor disclosure provisions, and are subject to a clear legal and regulatory framework. This brings the tokenized format to institutional-grade standards."

Levi added that the xStocks product offered by Kraken is issued in full compliance with regulatory requirements in Jersey, Switzerland and the European Union.

He believes that the demand for tokenized stocks "will grow significantly over time." Levi predicts that the segment will continue the development trajectory of stablecoins and expects the market size to expand to $250 billion in the next few years. He said:

The infrastructure is in place, market demand is surging, and the transformation is unstoppable.

Democratizing real-world assets

The crypto industry once viewed regulation as a traitor to Bitcoin, but now the new product jointly launched by Kraken and Backed is testing the innovation capabilities of crypto companies under the regulatory framework. Currently, many companies have begun to provide security-type tokenized stock services.

Dubai’s tokenized stock exchange Allo has completed the tokenization of $2.2 billion in real-world assets, including 11,000 U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds. Users can use the platform to buy on-chain stocks of companies such as MicroStrategy Technology, Tesla, and Google, which are heavily invested in Bitcoin.

Allo CEO Kingsley Advani said the company has tokenized more than a thousand companies planning to go public through IPOs, including Musk's SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic.

“Investors can access these assets faster with lower barriers to entry, which democratizes real asset investment,” Advani said, noting that tokenization improves liquidity on his platform, broadens investment channels for small investors, and also speeds up settlement.

Apple and Tesla Launch on Solana: Can Tokenized Stocks Attract Crypto Users?

He noted that tokenization improves liquidity on his platform, broadens investment channels for small investors, and also speeds up settlement.

For example, stock fragmentation, the process of splitting stocks into smaller, tradable tokens, lowers the capital required to invest and attracts more investors, Advani said.

Today, international investment banks can now settle transactions in "seconds or minutes", while the old brokerage business model takes at least two working days. "This reduces counterparty risk and improves the efficiency of capital use," said Allo's CEO.

Advani did not specify whether Allo had encountered any pushback from U.S. or EU regulators, other than to say the company had a "proud compliance team" with experience in U.S. markets.

According to data from the RWA website , the total amount of RWA issued on the chain has reached 23.3 billion US dollars. Data shows that the scale has increased by nearly 6% in the past 30 days.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
Propy
PRO$0.751-1.11%
MAY
MAY$0.0471-3.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0632-8.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:15
Share
Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05998+5.67%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01898-2.06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005274+0.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:55
Share
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22611-0.05%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006204+0.19%
FORM
FORM$3.4458-2.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Philippines proposes 10,000 BTC strategic reserve with 20-year lockup

Japan Web3: PM Unveils Visionary Plan for Economic Transformation