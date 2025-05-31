Listed companies follow the trend of micro-strategy and are questioned. Financing to buy Bitcoin may become a high-risk move

By: PANews
2025/05/31 14:35
By Pedro Solimano , DL News

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

It all started with MicroStrategy. These days, it seems like every week a new public company announces it’s hoarding Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.

But here’s the problem: investors are willing to give these companies a huge valuation premium simply because they’re buying Bitcoin.

What happens if their stock doesn’t go up as a result?

Take Japan's Metaplanet, which has copied Michael Saylor's bitcoin frenzy at MicroStrategy.

10xResearch said its share price was calculated based on Bitcoin’s trading price of $596,154.

That’s five times bitcoin’s current price of around $106,000.

Before the company went all-in on Bitcoin, Metaplanet was a budget hotel operator turned blockchain infrastructure provider.

Those operations have been put on hold as the company rebrands itself as a bitcoin reserve company.

“Is it time to short? The signals we are seeing now are very similar to past inflection points,” 10xResearch wrote in a May 27 report.

One of many companies

In fact, Metaplanet is one of many companies following in the footsteps of Saylro, now known as Strategy.

On May 27, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMT) said it plans to raise $2.5 billion to purchase Bitcoin.

This week, GameStop, the video game retailer that gained fame for becoming a “meme stock,” purchased 4,710 bitcoins, worth about $513 million at current prices.

Shares of both companies fell.

These new Bitcoin reserve companies have adopted a relatively simple strategy: raise funds by issuing convertible bonds and then use the money to buy large amounts of Bitcoin.

Why are there so many Saylor imitators all of a sudden? In short, it works out great for the company.

Strategy's stock price has risen 10 times since it began its Bitcoin purchase plan in August 2020. The company holds more than 576,000 Bitcoins, worth about $63 billion.

Proceed with caution

But skeptics say there are good reasons to be cautious.

First, the idea that hoarding Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency on a company’s balance sheet is a sure win is sheer nonsense.

Noelle Acheson, a well-known macro analyst, said that those who follow Saylor's lead are convinced that this strategy is risk-free, which is worrying. "Especially those who entered the market when the price of Bitcoin was high."

When Strategy first bought Bitcoin, it was trading at around $11,000, only about one-tenth of its current price of $107,000.

As this strategy grows in popularity, analysts and sophisticated investors may focus on one particular metric to cut through the noise — net asset value (NAV).

NAV refers to the book value of assets held by a company.

When there is a mismatch in NAV, it means that the company's stock price is inconsistent with the actual value of its assets.

Take Metaplanet as an example.

The company holds 7,800 bitcoins worth about $830 million. However, the company’s market cap is $5.6 billion, meaning one bitcoin is worth $596,154.

In other words, investors are paying five times the price of Bitcoin itself for indirect exposure to it.

Analysts at 10xResearch said that "a dangerous NAV distortion is secretly forming."

"We should temper our enthusiasm for this kind of gimmick." - Noelle Acheson

That means Metaplanet's stock price, which has risen 233% this month, could reverse course at any time.

But don't forget Strategy. Its frequent premiums may be good for shareholders, but they are also worrying.

In 2020, investors valued Strategy shares at more than six times the value of its bitcoin, and more than three times its value last year, according to Strategy Tracker data.

Hedge fund experts like legendary short seller Jim Chanos have been using the NAV mismatch phenomenon to short Strategy and buy more Bitcoin.

Insider selling

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency reserve strategies are gaining significant momentum.

Just this week, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMT), the parent company of Trump's social media company, planned to raise $2.5 billion to invest in Bitcoin. But its stock price plummeted 11% after the plan was disclosed.

Why? Some people might be concerned that insiders might sell off their shares.

The company said possible future stock sales would include shares from some insiders, such as a trust controlled by his son Donald Trump Jr., which owns 57% of the company.

Meanwhile, many of the companies that have followed Saylor’s lead (some of which aren’t even cryptocurrency companies) have their valuations based entirely on the amount of Bitcoin they hold.

Semler Scientific, which makes medical equipment, saw its shares surge 30% after it bought 581 bitcoins.

Strive Asset Management, founded by former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, said it has raised $750 million to buy Bitcoin and has another $750 million in the pipeline.

Technology company ASST announced a merger with Strive Asset Management to transform into a Bitcoin reserve company, and its stock price immediately rose 194%.

Twenty One, a new startup led by Bitcoin evangelist Jack Mallers and backed by Tether, SoftBank, and Cantor Fitzgerald, has emerged with the sole purpose of absorbing as much Bitcoin as possible.

The holding company, Cantor Equity Partners, has seen its shares rise more than 300% since it was formed in late April.

The company listed 76 risks associated with its business model, many of which are uncommon.

Nakamoto Inc, led by David Bailey, merged with a healthcare company to raise $700 million to acquire Bitcoin.

Now, macro analyst Noelle Acheson says it makes sense for companies to include Bitcoin in their asset reserves.

But the large number of businesses that use Bitcoin as their sole reason for existence does raise some warnings of overhype.

The biggest risk facing all of these businesses is macroeconomic risk. And in the Trump era, that's a huge factor.

Even Michael Saylor is not immune to geopolitics.

Tariffs, rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s uncertain interest rate policy have kept markets on edge. Treasury yields remain elevated, which is particularly worrisome because it means investors may be losing confidence in the dollar as a safe-haven asset.

This is bad news for risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies.

All of this means that Saylor’s multibillion-dollar Bitcoin purchases, which used to boost the top cryptocurrency, no longer have that effect.

If the share prices of companies like Strategy or Metaplanet continue to rise, other copycats may emerge. This could further weaken the impact of such purchases.

“We should curb our enthusiasm for such gimmicks,” Acheson wrote.

“Innovative financial engineering always appears initially as a fascinating new tool that can generate returns, but inevitably becomes fragile as interest and risk saturate.”

Related reading: Viewpoint: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
