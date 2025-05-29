Ripple steps out of SEC's shadow: Middle East becomes strategic location, listed company pushes XRP reserves to attract Saudi prince to invest

By: PANews
2025/05/29 15:58
RealLink
REAL$0.05984+5.40%
XRP
XRP$3.0043-1.39%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0793-0.37%
MAY
MAY$0.0471-3.26%
Shadow
SHADOW$14.01-10.76%

Ripple steps out of SEC's shadow: Middle East becomes strategic location, listed company pushes XRP reserves to attract Saudi prince to invest

Author: Weilin, PANews

While reaching a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple is rapidly restarting its global expansion in the Middle East, with Dubai becoming a key landing point for its layout of tokenized real-world assets (RWA).

Recently, the Ripple-backed blockchain XRP Ledger was selected as the underlying blockchain network for Dubai’s real estate blockchain tokenization project, showing that Ripple and XRP’s development in government-enterprise cooperation, cross-border settlement and stablecoin infrastructure is gradually being transformed into the company’s business breakthrough direction.

At the same time, on May 29, Nasdaq-listed energy company VivoPower International announced the completion of a $121 million private placement financing, and will transform into a crypto asset reserve strategy centered on XRP. Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud led the $100 million investment, showing the recognition and bet of Middle Eastern capital on the XRP ecosystem.

XRP Ledger becomes the first public blockchain for Dubai government real estate tokenization project

On May 26, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced a partnership with asset tokenization platform Ctrl Alt to launch PRYPCO, the first government-led real estate tokenization project in the Middle East. The project is jointly supported by the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Dubai Future Foundation. It plans to issue real estate assets on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) through Ctrl Alt's PRYPCO Mint platform, with a minimum investment threshold of 2,000 dirhams (about $545).

The project is an important part of Dubai's "Real Estate 2033 Strategy", which aims to achieve a 60 billion dirham (about $16.3 billion) real estate tokenization market by 2033. Ctrl Alt has obtained a broker and issuer license issued by VARA and said it has completed the asset tokenization of nearly $295 million in assets.

As the main contributor and promoter of XRPL, Ripple has been given the role of technology provider for government-supported asset on-chain, which means that the protocol has expanded from cross-border payments to RWA asset support. XRPL uses the Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm (RPCA) which does not require mining, and does not require a mining process that consumes a lot of energy, and can achieve transaction settlement in seconds.

XRPL is also actively promoting the stablecoin ecosystem on its own network. SG-FORGE has announced that it will launch EURCV, which is pegged to the euro, on XRPL in 2025; Braza Group will also launch BBRL, a stablecoin pegged to the Brazilian real, on XRPL. These have laid a solid foundation for building a multi-asset, multi-scenario tokenization foundation on XRPL.

At the same time, XRP has also gained favor from Middle Eastern capital. On May 29, Nasdaq-listed energy company VivoPower International (VVPR) announced the completion of a $121 million private placement financing and will transform into a crypto asset reserve strategy centered on XRP. Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud led the $100 million investment, and former SBI Ripple Asia executive Adam Traidman will serve as chairman of the advisory board. According to SEC documents, the company plans to issue 20 million common shares at $6.05 per share.

Middle East strategy accelerates: obtains Dubai Financial Services Authority license, acquires brokerage firm Hidden Road

Ripple's emphasis on the Middle East market is no accident. As early as November 2020, Ripple established its regional headquarters in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC). The company said the move was in consideration of the unclear US crypto regulatory policy and the possibility of withdrawing from the United States. In December of the same year, the SEC first accused Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen of conducting an unregistered securities offering by selling Ripple's digital token XRP since 2013. The SEC said Ripple raised $1.3 billion through these so-called securities sales, and Ripple said XRP is not a security. After years of evolution and development, the Middle East now accounts for about 20% of Ripple's global customers.

In March this year, Ripple was granted a regulatory license by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), becoming the first compliant blockchain payment provider in DIFC and officially launching compliant encrypted cross-border payment business in the UAE. In May, Ripple announced a partnership with UAE digital bank Zand Bank and financial technology company Mamo to embed Ripple's cross-border payment system into its financial service system to support 24/7 cross-border settlement. Zand Bank also plans to launch a stablecoin pegged to AED to enhance local digital payment capabilities.

Stablecoin RLUSD is also enriching Ripple's business ecosystem and supporting the company's business expansion. RLUSD not only offers an annualized return (APR) of up to 8%-9% on Aave, quickly attracting about $150 million in funds, but also landed on Euler Finance on May 29, allowing users to lend and borrow RLUSD directly on the platform and use it as collateral. Currently, the annualized return on deposits (Supply APY) of RLUSD on Euler is as high as 22.05%. PANews previously reported that Ripple has also recently cooperated with Chainlink to enhance the practicality of RLUSD in the DeFi field; Ripple has also reached cooperation with Revolut and Zero Hash to expand the market coverage of RLUSD; while RLUSD is listed on the exchange Kraken, it is also integrated into its payment solution Ripple Payments for cross-border payment processes for customers such as BKK Forex and iSend.

In addition to the payment business, Ripple is also stepping up its layout in the fields of brokerage, custody and tokenization. On April 8 this year, the crypto payment company Ripple announced plans to acquire the major brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion, aiming to expand its services to institutional investors. CEO Brad Garlinghouse said, "Ripple needs to ensure that we have the right infrastructure to attract and expand to a larger group of large institutions." The transaction was mainly conducted in the form of cash, XRP and stocks. Subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition will be completed in the next few months.

Once the acquisition is complete, Ripple will "inject billions of dollars of capital to provide immediate scale and meet the needs of Hidden Road's primary brokerage business." Garlinghouse said the prime broker will integrate the stablecoin RLUSD as collateral for its prime brokerage products and explore the use of XRP Ledger to "improve settlement efficiency."

According to public reports, Hidden Road plans to set up an office in Abu Dhabi. According to people familiar with the matter, the office will be led by partner James Stickland. Hidden Road has obtained the principle approval (IPA) from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, and after final approval, it can provide clearing and prime brokerage services to institutional investors in the UAE.

Sources said Hidden Road may include members of the Abu Dhabi royal family on the board of its local entity after it obtains final regulatory approval.

Can “Tokenization as a Service” succeed? Ripple regains the development time lost by SEC’s “hard control”

John Deaton, a crypto lawyer who supports Ripple, said that Ripple's acquisition of Hidden Road is not just a single expansion, but a forward-looking layout for the integration of DeFi and TradFi. He pointed out that Hidden Road handles more than $3 trillion in transactions each year and serves more than 300 institutional clients, and is a bridge between traditional capital and on-chain clearing.

Deaton believes that Ripple's "Ripple Custody" custody service, payment and stable currency systems together constitute a one-stop blockchain financial service platform. Its vision is to provide "Tokenization-as-a-Service" to banks and other financial institutions, and realize the integration of the entire process from asset tokenization, mortgage payment to clearing and circulation.

According to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the digital asset custody market will exceed $16 trillion by 2030. In his view, Ripple is trying to seize this dividend and build a technical layer for the tokenization of global financial assets through XRP Ledger.

Another reason for Ripple's accelerated progress in the Middle East is its latest progress in the U.S. regulatory environment. On May 9, Ripple reached a settlement agreement with the SEC, under which Ripple will pay a $50 million fine and lift some of the bans. The SEC also no longer appealed the previous ruling, marking the official end of the regulatory tug-of-war that has continued since 2020.

Then on May 28, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty submitted a supplemental letter to the SEC, emphasizing that XRP itself does not constitute a security, and believes that most crypto assets should not be considered securities in secondary market transactions. He suggested that the SEC introduce a "safe harbor" mechanism to provide more operational compliance guidance for the digital asset market.

At the same time, the approval of XRP spot ETF is also in progress. On May 28, the SEC has officially reviewed the application of WisdomTree XRP Fund submitted by Cboe BZX Exchange. If it is successfully approved, Ripple may usher in another round of growth in capital and user inflow.

In general, after several years of fighting with the SEC, Ripple is using the Middle East, a regulatory-friendly frontier, to quickly redeploy its global strategy. As its technical hub, XRP Ledger is taking on multiple roles from payment infrastructure, stablecoin clearing to asset tokenization. If Ripple can successfully promote the implementation of the "tokenization as a service" model, the Middle East may become an important testing ground for it to get rid of regulatory shadows, achieve the integration of DeFi and TradFi, and put assets on the chain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
Propy
PRO$0.7504-1.80%
MAY
MAY$0.04706-3.38%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:15
Share
Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05999+5.61%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01899-2.01%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005274+0.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:55
Share
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22647+0.25%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006182+0.16%
FORM
FORM$3.4523-2.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Philippines proposes 10,000 BTC strategic reserve with 20-year lockup

Japan Web3: PM Unveils Visionary Plan for Economic Transformation