Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

By: PANews
2025/05/26 16:20
Ethereum Classic
ETC$22.81-3.71%

Author: lowstrife , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Recently, Bitcoin reserve companies such as MSTR, Metaplanet, Twenty One and Nakamoto have become famous. But I personally think that their "reserves" are destructive leverage and the worst thing that has ever happened to Bitcoin and what it represents. The following is an analysis of how this model will collapse under certain conditions.

The feedback loop these companies use, where they buy Bitcoin with company funds, put it on their balance sheet, and then use various corporate mechanisms to raise more money against that balance sheet, is often talked about as the greatest invention ever.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

Funds raised through the issuance of new shares (ATM), bonds, preferred stocks, loans, etc. will be immediately used to purchase Bitcoin to drive this flywheel.

An important distinction here is the use of value-added leverage: companies like Tesla are simply depositing assets into Bitcoin (which I personally have no problem with).

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

But the key to this flywheel is that common stockholders are the ultimate holders of these financial assets. All of these funding mechanisms ultimately result in common stock being diluted, and stock being sold into the market to fund this flywheel.

The main method used by MSTR is to issue new shares (ATM) to achieve value-added dilution. This method works well if mNAV ( PANews Note: represents the current share price and the value of its Bitcoin) is greater than 1.0. But the problem is that this leverage relies on issuing new shares to meet its cash flow. If MSTR's stock price is less than 1.0 times mNAV (as it will be in 2022), there will be problems.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

Another tool is to use leverage to increase the yield of its products, such as convertible bonds and perpetual preferred shares, because the expectation of future purchases accelerates the expected value of the equity and amplifies the stock premium in the first place.

Issuing more common stock and diluting existing shareholders will eventually pay off. But they are allowing that dilution to happen later, trading today's dollars for tomorrow's cash flow/dilution, deferring that payment and "cost" far into the future. How "smart."

The problem here is twofold:

The first problem is that these products cannot be the fulcrum for all the leverage if the underlying stock fails to meet performance targets. For convertible bonds, MSTR must refinance or sell BTC to raise cash.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

The second problem is preferred stocks. They are required to pay perpetual, non-accretive dividends (i.e., interest) to the holders of this debt. MSTR plans to issue trillions of dollars of these securities, and these payments are funded by diluting MSTR equity holders.

In particular, Strategy's STRF ( PANews Note: A fixed-income product that is packaged as a preferred stock issuance so that it can easily and continuously raise funds to buy Bitcoin) has no maturity date and is a perpetual debt with an annual interest rate of 10%. MSTR will always rely on non-value-added ATMs, diluting shareholder equity, to finance every dollar issued. Today's purchases are at the expense of tomorrow's shareholder interests. What does this sound like?

The problem with using an ATM to provide the required cash flow is that it relies on mNAV, which is not derived from its own assets. It relies entirely on market sentiment: what people think its vault is worth.

This is simply an insult to the essence of Bitcoin.

There is a provision for suspending dividends, but this raises more questions. STRK must pay all outstanding dividends plus a penalty before it can convert (maturity). Not to mention that suspending dividends would significantly reduce product demand.

If the point of an income-generating asset is to strip away risk, the last thing you want is to destroy the reason for owning the security in the first place. These are the risks MSTR advocates don’t mention. Suspending a dividend would be a warning about solvency.

Supporters argue that these preferred shares are being issued to buy bitcoin now and that the dividend payments are worth it. They argue that if it has been “modeled,” then the capital raising is worth it.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

 You have to look at the deal as a whole, not each piece in isolation. If they are raising money with preferred stock, then you have to consider the valuation / premium at which they raised the money. You can then simulate using an ATM to pay dividends and look into the future based on your own predictions of how Bitcoin and stocks will perform and determine how many shares need to be issued and when it would be more accretive to make the conversion. Once you do that, you'll realize how good these preferred stock issuances are.

With about $1.8 billion of these securities outstanding today, it is possible to make these payments, but Saylor's proposal to issue $3 trillion of these securities, which would dilute shareholders by $300 billion per year, is clearly untenable.

So how does this all play out? It all starts with mNAV. mNAV is critical. It’s life. It’s the energy. If mNAV goes bad, the company’s ability to raise capital goes away, and debt conversions hurt mNAV, and the company loses its ability to pay its debt.

GBTC is another closed-end fund that became popular during the bull run of 2021. People used it to invest in BTC because their existing accounts at the time did not allow it.

Today, MSTR is being bought for much the same reasons. The problem is: Bitcoin is becoming more accessible.

GBTC is a closed-end fund that trades at a premium or discount to the underlying assets. Once demand for this investment avenue dries up, the fund’s need to buy new assets also decreases.

Once mNAV is knocked out, demand is gone.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

Once mNAV falls below 1.0, MSTR's fundraising ability will be in trouble, which is quite similar to the loss of willingness and ability to purchase GBTC.

It is important to note that mNAV is based entirely on market sentiment. There is no mechanism or reason why it must trade at the value of an asset.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

When mNAV falls, the ability to continue to raise capital (and buy Bitcoin) in the future is reduced, and the expected value of the stock is reduced. This situation may in turn be exacerbated if debt dividends are forced to be paid under adverse conditions.

Convertible bonds complicate the situation further. Currently, MSTR has $8.2 billion in convertible bonds that will mature between 2028 and 2032. The risk of these bonds is not in the price. Whether the price of Bitcoin goes up or down (within reason), the bonds will not "pop" or require margin calls.

The problem with a convertible bond is in the name. It requires conversion. MSTR stock needs to appreciate to a pre-determined price level in order for the bond to convert into new stock issuance. Remember: this trigger is MSTR's stock price, which floats based on mNAV, which is based on market sentiment.

If, for some reason, the price fails to rise, then the question becomes one of timing, not price. The bonds will likely mature regardless of the underlying price of Bitcoin. MSTR will have to refinance or pay off the debt in cash by selling BTC.

Eventually, the flywheel mechanism will work in reverse, ultimately defeating the whole plan. Buy back shares below mNAV 1.0 and sell the underlying assets to raise capital. Some argue that this is a fiduciary responsibility, and Bailey has publicly stated that he would do the same.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

This is not a financial revolution. This is a Ponzi scheme fanatic chasing leverage. As a long-time Bitcoin owner, it is heartbreaking to see Bitcoin OGs cheering Saylor on while he uses Bitcoin to reenact the financial engineering of 2008 that led to the creation of Bitcoin.

Related reading: Dismantling Saylor’s Bitcoin Financial Magic: The stock price has tripled since its peak in October last year

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
Propy
PRO$0.7504-1.80%
MAY
MAY$0.04706-3.38%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:15
Share
Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05999+5.61%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01899-2.01%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005274+0.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:55
Share
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22647+0.25%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006182+0.16%
FORM
FORM$3.4523-2.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Philippines proposes 10,000 BTC strategic reserve with 20-year lockup

Japan Web3: PM Unveils Visionary Plan for Economic Transformation