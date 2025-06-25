Solana gets new tools to slash validators that engage in sandwich attack

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 03:21
Wink
LIKE$0.01218+1.84%

Solana-based Marinade Finance has unveiled new tools to combat validators that take advantage of traders.

Bad actors among Solana validators have long posed a challenge, but native protocols are stepping up efforts to address the issue. On Tuesday, June 24, Marinade Finance rolled out a suite of tools designed to detect and block validators engaging in sandwich attacks against users.

Sandwich attacks occur when validators strategically place a transaction both before and after a user’s trade. Because validators can control transaction sequencing, they exploit this advantage to extract profit — at the trader’s expense.

Marinade identified such behavior in SOL delegated through its Stake Auction Marketplace. In response, the team developed more effective blacklisting mechanisms and added slashing tools that penalize malicious validators by cutting their rewards.

Solana’s Anatoly Yakovenko praises the move

To further mitigate risks, Marinade introduced Marinade Select, a curated list of trusted validators that other stakers can follow. The move has already gained notable support, including from Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, particularly in the context of liquid staking.

Yakovenko emphasized that liquid staking protocols like Marinade, Jito, and Lido should provide feedback on validator performance. This feedback loop, he argued, can help insulate the broader ecosystem from bad actors.

Solana Foundation has been actively trying to overhaul its validator ecosystem for a while. In April, the Foundation announced that it would start cutting small validators from its delegation program. Namely, the organization gives some of its SOL tokens to validators to boost their earnings.

Still, challenges for Solana’s validator ecosystem remain. Due to high fixed costs associated with running a node, many validators struggle to break even. This is why some of them resort to operations such as sandwich attacks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$882.4+4.83%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1266+8.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002566-0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

A top XRP community voice has debunked the idea that XRP could realistically reach a target of $1,000 per token.  Rosa, a member of the XRP community, recently took to X to argue that the $1,000 price prediction for the token is unrealistic. According to Rosa, it is mathematically impossible for XRP to rally to that ambitious target.  Why is $1,000 Prediction Unrealistic?  Given XRP’s supply of 100 billion tokens, Rosa emphasized that its market cap would explode to $100 trillion if the $1,000 price materializes. She noted that the projected $100 trillion market cap would be ten times larger than the current global GDP.  As of 2024, the World Bank estimates the global GDP at $111.33 trillion. This implies that XRP’s estimated valuation at $1,000 (equivalent to $100 trillion) would nearly equal the value of the entire world economy.  Meanwhile, Rosa stressed that the market demand for XRP is not sufficient to push the token’s price to $1,000. She argued that it could take several years for XRP to even reach $10, a far more modest target compared to the ambitious $1,000 projection. At $10, XRP will have a market cap of $1 trillion, which is less than Bitcoin’s valuation. As a result, she warned other XRP investors to be cautious of overly ambitious predictions. https://twitter.com/Rosa_e5/status/1956780999833948572 Community Pushes Back As expected, some community members pushed back on Rosa’s claim, arguing that market cap is not a strict barrier limiting how high an asset can rally. One community member, "FutureXRP," said XRP does not require $100 trillion in new money to reach the $100 trillion valuation.  The user also argued that while the market cap of oil is up to $300 trillion, that information is not documented because it is irrelevant since oil is treated as a commodity. Therefore, they urged Rosa and other community members to adopt a similar approach for crypto assets like XRP.  Responding, Rosa said that while market cap may not be a direct indicator for price, it does reflect an asset’s size and demand. She emphasized that XRP would require substantial demand to reach the $1,000 target.  XRP to $1,000 Prediction  The discussions surrounding the XRP $1,000 price projection have become a recurring theme in the XRP community, thanks to speculation that XRP would play a significant role in the global financial system.  Earlier this month, Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Versan Aljarrah set $1,000 as XRP’s bear target if the token is leveraged as a bridge asset for global financial infrastructure.  Popular community member Armando Pantoja believes there would be a full-blown FOMO should XRP reach the $1,000 price. In his view, several investors would be struggling to own as little as 1 XRP in their portfolios.  Meanwhile, some commentators have offered a ten-year timeline for XRP to reach $1,000. As of today, XRP trades at $2.85 with a seven-day decline of 8.31%. From the current price, it must rise 34,987% to reach $1,000.
Threshold
T$0.01675+5.81%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04604-1.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10394+3.46%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:07
Share
Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued a contract tender notice on June 20, planning to purchase a cryptocurrency
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021637+0.98%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008011+3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714+2.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:01
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

Shiba Inu Reaching $1 in Focus as Davinci Jeremie Shares His Views

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI