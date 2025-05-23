7 details of Trump's Memecoin dinner: Sun Yuchen, the largest holder, spoke, some people bought tickets for only $1,200, and protests took place outside the venue

By: PANews
2025/05/23 16:40
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.638-1.77%
SUN
SUN$0.0246+0.68%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003445-27.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0208-3.70%

7 details of Trump's Memecoin dinner: Sun Yuchen, the largest holder, spoke, some people bought tickets for only $1,200, and protests took place outside the venue

Author: Weilin, PANews

On the evening of May 22, local time, US President Trump held a private dinner for top investors of his meme coin, $TRUMP, at the Trump National Golf Club outside Washington. As one of the most representative political tokens in the current crypto market, the $TRUMP dinner has attracted widespread attention in the crypto market.

Although the guest list is mostly anonymous, seven details of this crypto political dinner can still be pieced together from public information and on-site reports.

1. The dinner was held at the Trump National Golf Club, the "home course of the president", to maintain privacy

The dinner was held at Trump's Trump National Golf Club outside Washington, DC. According to the schedule released by the White House, the reception for the President's VIPs (the top 25 wallet address holders) will begin at 5:00 p.m. The main dinner will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Trump plans to leave the venue at 8:30 p.m. It is worth noting that the dinner is not open to the media, live broadcasting or carrying video recording equipment is prohibited, and mobile phones are allowed to maintain a high degree of privacy.

2. The top 220 holders: each spent an average of $1.78 million, with the lowest cost being only about $1,200

According to NBC News, citing data from blockchain analysis company Nansen, the 220 invited guests at the dinner invested a total of $394 million in $TRUMP tokens, with an average expenditure of about $1.78 million per person. The identities of most of these investors are not public, but some holders choose to reveal themselves. Tron founder Justin Sun holds more than 1.43 million Trump coins, making him the largest holder. In addition, Ronin Network co-founder Jihoz.ron, Magic Eden CEO Jack Lu, BitMart CEO Sheldon Xia and others also posted on social media about their attendance at the banquet.

It is worth noting that according to Bloomberg, Christensen and four friends adopted the strategy of buying and shorting the same number of Trump Meme coins. After the list of dinner invitees was announced, they immediately sold the Trump tokens they held and closed their short positions. Their ticket costs remained at around US$1,200 per person.

According to The Guardian, 95 of the 220 TRUMP dinner attendees (about 43%) have suffered net losses totaling $8.95 million from buying TRUMP since the coin launched in January, based on their trading history and portfolios as of May 21. The contestant with the username "GAnt" appears to have lost the most. Despite ranking fourth on the leaderboard, the purchase of tokens led to a loss of $1.06 million. Similarly, user "Meow" lost $621,000 despite having obtained VIP status.

The known attendees of the dinner are:

Justin Sun: Founder of TRON, largest holder of $TRUMP

Kain Warwick: Founder of Synthetix, Australian crypto entrepreneur

Vincent Deriu, Advisor at Synthetix

Morten Christensen: Trader and 4 friends (each spent only $1,200)

Sheldon Xia: Founder of BitMart

"Ogle": World Liberty Financial consultant, pseudonym

MemeCore representative: A representative of a Singapore startup company, who is personally introduced as the second largest holder of $TRUMP

Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer, Kronos Research

Nikita Anufriev, Founder of the “Headliners” Podcast

Oh Sang-rok: Korean startup founder

Anonymous accounts include "Smooth Operator", "Booblino" and "GiantBabyCorn". In addition, Nick Pinto, 25, the marketing director of his family's law firm, told CNBC that he invested $500,000 in Trump's Meme Coin in order to get a seat at the dinner.

Meanwhile, the MemeCore representative may have attended the meeting in the following manner, but only he posted the photo, and the authenticity remains to be verified:

7 details of Trump's Memecoin dinner: Sun Yuchen, the largest holder, spoke, some people bought tickets for only $1,200, and protests took place outside the venue

3. The top 25 coin holders will enjoy "special treatment": exclusive reception and visit before the dinner

According to the $TRUMP official website, the top 25 investors in terms of coin holdings were invited to an exclusive reception before the dinner and were arranged to visit the White House. The treatment was also seen as a reward mechanism for "loyal big investors." However, there were also reports that the VIP White House tour was scheduled for the next morning.

4. Trump made a speech that night, reiterating that the United States is the "global crypto capital"

Trump's speech seemed old-fashioned, calling the United States the "global crypto capital" and criticizing Biden for being "unfavorable to the crypto industry." The overall content of his speech was substantive and unoriginal. On May 23, Trump posted on his social platform in the morning: "The United States is leading the field of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and we will maintain this position!"

5. Justin Sun appeared and spoke, saying that $TRUMP was a "wise decision"

7 details of Trump's Memecoin dinner: Sun Yuchen, the largest holder, spoke, some people bought tickets for only $1,200, and protests took place outside the venue

Tron founder Justin Sun publicly stated that he is the largest holder of $TRUMP and attended the dinner. He had previously invested $75 million in Trump-related crypto company World Liberty Financial.

Justin Sun said, “Thank you very much for what the Trump administration has done for our industry. Not long ago, crypto people were constantly oppressed, and we couldn’t hold such a grand event in Washington to bring all practitioners together in the United States to build the crypto industry. This is the best thing I can think of. If I can come to the United States, then everyone can come.”

After the dinner, Justin Sun refuted the criticism that the Trump Meme coin was a bribery tool in an interview with the media. Justin Sun emphasized that President Trump's support for cryptocurrency is one of the wisest decisions he has ever made and marks a positive turning point for crypto innovation in the United States. Despite the protests at the dinner, Justin Sun remained firm that those skeptics were "short-sighted" and believed that Trump's embrace of cryptocurrency could trigger a new era of digital asset innovation in the United States. "All the critics should really pay attention to this field," Justin Sun said. "Positive changes are happening in this industry."

“I totally think MemeCoin has value,” he added. “It’s like running a business, some succeed and some fail — that’s the spirit of entrepreneurship.”

6. Dinner menu revealed: salad, fillet steak/seared flounder, lava cake

7 details of Trump's Memecoin dinner: Sun Yuchen, the largest holder, spoke, some people bought tickets for only $1,200, and protests took place outside the venue

According to photos posted on social media by several guests, the dinner menu included garden lettuce salad, a choice of filet mignon or pan-fried flounder, served with garlic mashed potatoes and assorted vegetables, and dessert was molten chocolate cake.

According to Bloomberg, the dinner was decorated in Trump's personal brand style, with a "Fight Fight Fight" sign on the table and a gift bag containing a black hat and commemorative plaque with the same slogan. The slogan has appeared frequently in Trump's campaign rallies and social media recently. There was also a signature board printed with the top 220 holders.

7. More than 100 protesters showed up outside the venue, calling the dinner a "symbol of corruption"

Although the dinner was held in a heavily guarded golf club, it did not stop the gathering of protesters. A group of demonstrators gathered outside the event, condemning the event as "corruption incarnate." Some organizers accused the $TRUMP token of being essentially a "disguised bribe" in exchange for investment in political contacts.

Meanwhile, Democrats have strongly criticized Trump's cryptocurrency and condemned the dinner, with Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal likening the event to "putting a 'For Sale' sign on the White House," calling it an "auction of the president's access." Blumenthal raised the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the president for foreign gifts or payments he may have accepted through the event. Some Republicans have also expressed concerns, including Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, who said earlier this month that the dinner "made her feel uneasy," adding that while memecoins are legal, "what we need is a regulatory framework that makes this clearer to avoid this 'Wild West' situation."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
Propy
PRO$0.7504-1.80%
MAY
MAY$0.04706-3.38%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:15
Share
Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05999+5.61%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01899-2.01%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005274+0.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:55
Share
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

PANews reported on August 25th that according to AASTOCKS, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Paul Chan, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoins are positioned as a delivery tool, an alternative form of legal tender, and pose no opportunity for speculation. The Stablecoin Ordinance, which came into effect this month, is expected to reduce the cost of cross-border payments, from 3% through the banking system, to 1% with the use of stablecoins. This will reduce cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Xu Zhengyu also said that two meetings are being held to invite different parties to discuss the development of Hong Kong into an international gold trading center. It will start with the establishment of warehousing, and there will be new construction in the top-level design including trading and settlement. The government is fully planning the development of Hong Kong in commodities, especially precious metals.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22647+0.25%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006182+0.16%
FORM
FORM$3.4523-2.44%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Philippines proposes 10,000 BTC strategic reserve with 20-year lockup

Japan Web3: PM Unveils Visionary Plan for Economic Transformation