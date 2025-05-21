Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

By: PANews
2025/05/21 13:46
DeFi
DEFI$0.001712-1.43%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4755-2.44%
Ethereum
ETH$4,716.89-1.37%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, Bitcoin and Ethereum have driven a significant rebound in the crypto market, with a significant increase in market capital activity and frequent whale capital movements. Among them, London-based asset management company Abraxas Capital has become a focus of attention in this round of rebound due to its high-frequency on-chain operations and heavy Ethereum DeFi strategy.

More than 270,000 ETH were raised in a single week, and the Ethereum LST ecosystem was heavily invested

In recent times, Abraxas Capital has been active on the chain.

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

 Abraxas Capital - Public Address Asset Holdings Overview

According to Arkham data, as of May 20, the total value of crypto assets held by Abraxas Capital’s two related public addresses has exceeded US$1.15 billion, with a cumulative profit of approximately US$280 million.

From the perspective of asset structure, in addition to Bitcoin worth more than $190 million, Abraxas Capital's investment portfolio is highly concentrated in the Ethereum Liquid Staking Token (LST) track, which is used for staking or as collateral in various DeFi protocols. Its main holdings include AwETH, wstETH, awstETH and weETH, among which AwETH and wstETH have a total holding amount of more than $700 million, accounting for the absolute majority of its overall assets. This type of asset has both on-chain staking income and secondary market liquidity, which also reflects that Abraxas Capital pursues a balance strategy between stable income and flexible position adjustment.

From the perspective of the pace of fund growth, the asset size of the institution has significantly accelerated since mid-February 2025, and recently exceeded the $1 billion mark. In the past week alone (May 13-20), its net assets increased by more than $130 million, mainly due to a substantial increase in AwSTETH (Aave v3 wstETH) positions, with an increase of more than $120 million.

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

In terms of capital flow, in the past 7 days, Abraxas Capital has withdrawn nearly 270,000 ETH from CEX (centralized exchange), completing about 6 purchase transactions per day on average, with a cumulative value of more than 690 million US dollars. Based on its average purchase price of US$2,573.8, compared with the current ETH market price of about US$2,500, this part of the position is currently in a temporary floating loss of about US$11 million.

It is worth noting that Abraxas Capital has significantly reduced its holdings of Bitcoin within a month. On-chain data shows that in the past few weeks, the institution has transferred a total of 2,000 BTC to exchanges, worth more than $190 million. However, it has recently begun to increase its holdings again, withdrawing about $85 million worth of Bitcoin from exchanges.

According to Arkham data, Abraxas Capital's ETH funds mainly flow to Ethereum DeFi protocols. In the past 7 days, Abraxas Capital has also transferred more than 174,000 ETH to mainstream DeFi protocols such as Aave, Ether.fi, and Compound, with a total value of approximately US$440 million at current prices. In particular, Aave is the main use of Abraxas Capital's ETH holdings, and it currently holds an asset position of more than US$480 million on AAVE V3.

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

From this point of view, Abraxas Capital is becoming one of the more active and heavily invested institutional players in the Ethereum ecosystem, and is strengthening the liquidity and revenue reuse rate of assets by deeply participating in the DeFi market.

The asset size exceeds 3 billion US dollars and was once a major customer of Tether

Abraxas Capital Management is an asset management company headquartered in London and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It aims to become a top asset management institution. The company was co-founded in 2002 by Fabio Frontini and Luca Celati, who were both senior executives at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (DRKW) in London.

Abraxas Capital initially focused on the traditional financial sector, and on-chain data shows that the company had begun to deploy Bitcoin assets as early as the end of 2014. In 2017, Abraxas Capital announced that it would shift its business focus to digital assets.

Heka Funds is Abraxas Capital’s core investment platform focused on digital assets. It is headquartered in Malta and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), with assets exceeding US$3 billion.

As a multi-fund investment company, Heka currently manages three major funds: Elysium Global Arbitrage Fund was launched in 2017 and is the first digital asset fund officially licensed and officially operated in the European Union. It has achieved a return rate of 214.95% since its establishment. By the end of 2024, its asset management scale has exceeded 1.2 billion euros; Alpha Bitcoin Fund was established in 2022, focusing on Bitcoin investment, and currently manages $2 billion; Alpha Ethereum Fund was established in 2023, focusing on Ethereum, and currently manages $4.8 million in assets.

Among them, the Elysium Fund is the main business of Heka Funds. It initially entered the market with a Bitcoin arbitrage strategy, inspired by a small arbitrage fund that once bought Bitcoin at a low price on Western exchanges and then resold it to Japanese exchanges. At first, Elysium mainly engaged in Bitcoin arbitrage, but as the relevant arbitrage space gradually narrowed, the fund strategy gradually shifted to stablecoin arbitrage.

In 2019, Fabio Frontini met Tether’s CFO Giancarlo Devasini for the first time and was invited to the Bahamas to meet with Tether’s banking partner Deltec Bank. According to Frontini’s recollection, Deltec showed him Tether’s asset proof at the time: more than 60% of the reserves were in cash, and the rest were short-term U.S. Treasury bonds, which gave him full confidence in Tether’s 1:1 support. Since then, Heka Funds has verified Tether’s liquidity through a series of small test transactions and gradually expanded the scale of transactions.

With continuous transactions and cooperation, Heka Funds has gradually grown into one of Tether's largest institutional clients. It can be said that Heka Funds is also the driving force behind Tether's rapid development. According to a research report released by Protos in 2021, Heka Funds obtained more than US$1.5 billion in USDT at that time, accounting for about 1.5% of Tether's total issuance. This year, Heka Funds has accumulated a profit of approximately US$52 million, far exceeding the US$5.8 million profit achieved by its parent company Abraxas, making it one of the most successful funds within the group. In the past 30 days, Arkham data showed that among Tether's major trading counterparts in the past 30 days, Heka Funds' trading volume reached US$564 million, ranking eighth.

Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether

In an interview with Protos in early 2025, Frontini once again publicly expressed his confidence in Tether. He pointed out that Tether is earning huge interest rate spreads in the high-interest rate environment in the United States, and its business model is very simple but extremely effective. He also quoted Howard Lutnick (CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald)'s comments at the 2024 Davos Forum, saying that Tether's assets are mainly held by Cantor, the largest U.S. Treasury broker, which further strengthened his confidence in Tether.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, on-chain analyst @DesoGames found that by tracking the flow of funds in a certain cycle of Tether, it mainly flowed to Abraxas and Cumberland crypto entities. However, the funds were transferred in a complex and opaque manner through multiple layers of accounts, and this operation may be intended to cover up the source of illegal transactions. The analyst further disclosed that HEKA Funds claimed that its fund net assets were 1.3 billion euros, but purchased 1.5 billion USDT through HEKA (Tether issued approximately 2.5 billion US dollars in this cycle), an amount that obviously exceeded its financial capacity and was suspicious. At the same time, shareholders and directors of HEKA Funds were found to appear in the offshore leak database, with complex backgrounds and difficult to trace their true identities. HEKA Funds may just be a shell fund used by Abraxas to cover up its real activities, lacking transparency and credibility.

Currently, judging from the on-chain trends, as the crypto market structure continues to financialize and the arbitrage space for early stablecoins gradually narrows, Abraxas Capital is also exploring expanding its strategy to a more sustainable Ethereum collateralized lending ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
Propy
PRO$0.75-0.71%
MAY
MAY$0.04701-3.45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 15:15
Share
Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

BitcoinWorld Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership The financial world is witnessing a transformative shift, with institutional digital asset adoption emerging as a key driver of innovation. In a significant move that underscores this trend, SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle network. This collaboration aims to accelerate the embrace of blockchain technology and digital assets by institutions globally, marking a pivotal moment for the industry. Why is Institutional Digital Asset Adoption a Game-Changer? Institutions, from banks to asset managers, are increasingly recognizing the immense potential of digital assets. They offer unprecedented efficiencies, transparency, and new investment opportunities. However, navigating the complexities of blockchain technology, ensuring security, and achieving seamless integration with existing systems have been significant hurdles. This is where partnerships like SBI and Chainlink become vital, paving the way for broader institutional digital asset adoption. Consider the traditional financial landscape. It often grapples with: Slow settlement times. High operational costs. Limited interoperability between different systems. Digital assets, especially when tokenized and managed on secure, interoperable blockchain networks, promise to address these challenges head-on. The collaboration between SBI and Chainlink directly targets these pain points. Unlocking Potential: The SBI Group and Chainlink Partnership The strategic alliance between SBI Group and Chainlink is set to revolutionize how institutions interact with digital assets. Announced via a PR Newswire release, this partnership focuses on leveraging Chainlink’s robust suite of services to facilitate the secure and efficient transfer of value across various blockchains. This is crucial for accelerating institutional digital asset adoption. The core of this collaboration involves three key Chainlink technologies: Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP): This protocol enables secure communication and transfer of value between different blockchain networks. It’s like a universal translator for blockchains, allowing assets and data to move freely and safely. SmartData: Chainlink’s oracle services provide reliable, real-world data to smart contracts. For institutions, this means access to accurate market prices, interest rates, and other critical information directly on-chain, powering sophisticated financial products. Proof of Reserve: This mechanism offers cryptographic proof of an asset’s collateralization, ensuring that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves. This transparency builds crucial trust for institutions venturing into tokenized real-world assets. These tools are essential for building a robust infrastructure that supports the complex needs of institutional players in the digital asset space. What Challenges Does This Partnership Tackle for Institutional Digital Asset Adoption? The path to widespread institutional digital asset adoption is not without its obstacles. One major challenge is the fragmented nature of the blockchain ecosystem. Different blockchains often operate in isolation, making it difficult to transfer assets or data between them. Chainlink’s CCIP directly addresses this by providing a secure, standardized way for cross-chain interactions. Another significant hurdle is data integrity. Institutions require highly reliable and tamper-proof data to make informed decisions and execute smart contracts. Chainlink’s SmartData ensures that off-chain data feeds are delivered securely and accurately to on-chain applications, mitigating risks associated with unreliable information. Furthermore, trust and regulatory compliance are paramount. For tokenized real-world assets, institutions need assurances that the digital representation is genuinely backed by physical assets. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve offers this verifiable transparency, helping to meet regulatory requirements and foster confidence among institutional investors. Paving the Way: The Future of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s a blueprint for the future of finance. By combining SBI Group’s deep financial expertise and extensive network with Chainlink’s cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the two entities are creating a powerful synergy. This will undoubtedly accelerate the global movement towards institutional digital asset adoption. Imagine a future where: Real-world assets like real estate or commodities are seamlessly tokenized and traded across multiple blockchains. Financial institutions can issue and manage digital bonds with unprecedented efficiency. Cross-border payments become instant and significantly cheaper. The SBI-Chainlink alliance is actively building the rails for this exciting future, offering actionable insights for other financial players considering their foray into digital assets. It highlights the importance of robust, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. In conclusion, the partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink represents a monumental leap forward for the digital asset landscape. By integrating Chainlink’s CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve, this collaboration is actively dismantling barriers to institutional digital asset adoption. It promises to usher in an era of greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation across global finance, truly transforming how institutions interact with the burgeoning world of blockchain and digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the SBI Group and Chainlink partnership about? The partnership between SBI Group and Chainlink aims to accelerate the global institutional digital asset adoption by leveraging Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network and its advanced technologies. 2. What Chainlink technologies are involved in this collaboration? The collaboration primarily utilizes Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), SmartData, and Proof of Reserve to support cross-chain tokenized real-world assets. 3. How does CCIP benefit institutional digital asset adoption? CCIP enables secure communication and transfer of value across different blockchain networks, solving the critical challenge of interoperability for institutions dealing with diverse digital assets. 4. What role does Proof of Reserve play in this partnership? Proof of Reserve provides cryptographic verification that tokenized assets are fully backed by their underlying reserves, building essential trust and aiding regulatory compliance for institutions. 5. What are the main benefits for institutions from this partnership? Institutions benefit from enhanced security, improved data integrity, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and increased transparency, all of which are crucial for large-scale institutional digital asset adoption. 6. How will this partnership impact the future of finance? This partnership is expected to accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets, streamline financial operations, and foster a more interconnected and efficient global financial system, setting a precedent for future innovations. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread the word about this groundbreaking partnership! Your shares on social media help us reach more individuals interested in the future of finance and blockchain technology. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping institutional digital asset adoption and its future growth. This post Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05978+5.26%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01897-2.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005273+0.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 10:55
Share
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04535-14.67%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.6538-4.71%
TONCOIN
TON$3.292-2.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:12
Share

Trending News

More

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

Institutional Digital Asset Adoption: SBI Group and Chainlink Forge a Revolutionary Partnership

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's stablecoin is a delivery tool and there is no opportunity for speculation

Philippines proposes 10,000 BTC strategic reserve with 20-year lockup