Canton Network developer Digital Asset completes $135 million strategic financing, led by DRW Venture Capital and others

By: PANews
2025/06/24 16:48
Juneo Supernet
PANews reported on June 24 that Digital Asset, the developer of the privacy blockchain Canton Network, announced the completion of a US$135 million strategic financing round. This round of financing was led by DRW Venture Capital and Tradeweb Markets, and participating institutions included BNP Paribas, Circle Ventures, Citadel Securities, DTCC, Virtu Financial, Paxos and other well-known companies in traditional finance and encryption fields.

With configurable privacy at its core, Canton Network has attracted many companies including Goldman Sachs and Bank of New York Mellon to test RWAs on its platform. This financing will help Canton Network further expand the coverage of RWAs, which currently includes asset classes such as bonds, money market funds, alternative funds, commodities, repurchase agreements, mortgages, life insurance and annuities.

JD.com's stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com's stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to CME's "Federal Reserve Watch", the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 75% (84.7% yesterday), and the probability of keeping interest rates unchanged is 25%.
PANews2025/08/24 16:48
Agentic Commerce Can't Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Agentic Commerce Can't Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:19
