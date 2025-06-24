Trump calls on Powell again: interest rates should be cut by at least 2 to 3 percentage points By: PANews 2025/06/24 13:35

REAL $0.05986 +5.40% TRUMP $8.622 -2.08% JUNE $0.0616 -10.98%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on his social media platform "Real Social" that "Mr. Too Late" Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will explain to Congress today why he refuses to lower interest rates. Europe has cut interest rates 10 times, and we have zero times. There is no inflation, and the economy is booming - we should reduce it by at least 2 to 3 percentage points. It will save the United States $800 billion a year.