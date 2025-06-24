A whale spent 1.3 million USDC to buy 1.579 million AERO By: PANews 2025/06/24 14:25

USDC $1,0001 --% AERO $1,3806 -5,74% JUNE $0,0616 -10,98%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 1.3 million USDC to purchase 1.579 million AERO at a price of US$0.823.