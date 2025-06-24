Wetour, a subsidiary of Weiba International, releases Web3 roadmap, covering stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, etc.

By: PANews
2025/06/24 10:51
PANews June 24 news, according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International's US innovation department Wetour Travel Tech LLC released a Web3 roadmap to reshape the global tourism industry. The roadmap focuses on three major sectors: stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, and instant supplier settlements. The specific plan is: At the end of 2025, Wetour will accept stablecoin settlements, and regulated cryptocurrencies such as USDC will be launched on WetourGlobal.com, its mobile application and partner APIs; in early 2026, smart contract payments will be realized, allowing hotels, drivers and other suppliers to collect payments in seconds after guests check in; in mid-2026, a native token loyalty beta will be launched, and points will be directly deposited into travelers' wallets, supporting partial and real-time redemption; in the second half of 2026, a pilot tokenized cross-chain bridge layer will be launched, and members are expected to transfer points between loyalty programs such as Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, and United Airlines Mileage Program, turning idle points into purchasing power that can be used in any scenario.

Earlier in May, it was reported that Weiba International plans to raise up to US$300 million to establish XRP reserves, develop cross-border payment solutions and blockchain infrastructure.

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
