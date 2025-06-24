Elliptic: After Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee By: PANews 2025/06/24 09:33

MAY $0.04701 -3.45% JUNE $0.0616 -10.98%

PANews June 24 news, according to Cryptoslate, Elliptic released a report saying that although Cambodia's Huione Guarantee platform was seized on May 13 for being involved in a $27 billion pig scam, dark market transactions on Telegram have not decreased. Data shows that merchants quickly moved to Tudou Guarantee, a competitor platform in which Huione holds a 30% stake, and the platform's USDT inflows have returned to the level before Huione was shut down. On-chain data shows that after the ban was implemented, Huione's USDT inflows fell to near zero, while the number of Tudou Guarantee users more than doubled, and the inflows were comparable to the number before Huione was shut down.