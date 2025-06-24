AguilaTrades, a giant whale, liquidated its BTC short position in the early morning and lost $2.869 million. It then opened a long position and made a floating profit of $2.437 million. By: PANews 2025/06/24 07:42

PANews reported on June 24 that BTC fell to a low of $99,613 and has now rebounded to $105,316. When the whale AguilaTrades rebounded rapidly at 1:30 a.m., he liquidated his 20x short position of 1,425 BTC, losing another $2.869 million. He then seamlessly reversed and opened a 20x long position. He currently holds a position of $133 million, with an opening price of $103,469 and a closing price of $102,000, with a floating profit of $2.437 million.