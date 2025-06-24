The Blockchain Group, a listed company, increased its holdings of 75 Bitcoins for approximately 6.9 million euros

By: PANews
2025/06/24 07:12
PANews reported on June 24 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group confirmed that the "ATM-style" capital increase plan with TOBAM announced on June 17 has been finally completed, with a total capital increase of approximately 7.2 million euros. The funds were used to purchase 75 bitcoins at a price of approximately 6.9 million euros. The company currently holds a total of 1,728 bitcoins, and the total purchase value is approximately 155.8 million euros based on an average price of approximately 90,155 euros per bitcoin.

