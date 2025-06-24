SHX price gains 12% as Stronghold tightens focus on payments and green tech

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 04:20
Threshold
T$0.01718+1.95%
SHX
SHX$0.02772-5.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.05982+5.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-2.71%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785-0.50%

Bitcoin’s slow grind after the Iran strike couldn’t compete with SHX’s double-digit surge, highlighting increased interest in tokens associated with real-world applications and lower energy footprints.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the Stronghold (SHX) token jumped 12% on June 2, sharply outperforming majors like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), which posted modest gains of 3.86% and 5.5% respectively.

SHX climbed from a daily low of $0.01125 to as high as $0.01280 at the time of writing, extending a 40% monthly gain that has placed it among the stronger-performing tokens in Q2, according to price data.

SHX’s price action on Monday appeared less tethered to geopolitical risk and more responsive to growing investor confidence around Stronghold’s expanding product roadmap, particularly its enterprise-grade escrow feature currently in development.

Why is SHX price pumping?

Stronghold’s upcoming escrow service, confirmed by CTO Sean Bennett to launch within weeks, represents the first major utility expansion for SHX since its 2018 debut. The service targets pain points in global B2B payments, where traditional systems often take 2–5 business days for cross-border settlements.

While Stronghold hasn’t released official performance metrics, Stellar network data (which SHX utilizes) shows average transaction finality of 3 to 5 seconds which could significantly reduce settlement times compared to legacy systems.

Adding to the momentum is Stronghold’s public alignment with sustainability goals at a time when ESG scrutiny around crypto continues to intensify. The platform’s decision to build on the Stellar network aligns it with networks that emphasize energy efficiency, a factor that may appeal to environmentally conscious stakeholders.

With each transaction consuming only a fraction of a watt, SHX’s low-carbon architecture may offer advantages in meeting future environmental standards, though direct impact on valuation is not yet confirmed.

Still, the SHX rally isn’t without volatility. After peaking near $0.01445 in mid-June, the token briefly retraced to the $0.013 level, triggering short-term profit-taking and technical consolidation.

Market data indicates this was less a sentiment reversal than a healthy breather after a multi-week run that saw SHX gain more than 50% from early May levels. With the token currently hovering near local resistance, traders are monitoring whether the token will maintain its recent momentum or enter a consolidation phase.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:54
Share
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004173-5.09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Share
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
Capverse
CAP$0.06583+0.25%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.134-4.46%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
Share

Trending News

More

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH