Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025?

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:36
Is Trump Truth Social the biggest threat to crypto and wider global peace? Former President Trump is again inserting himself into the heart of Middle East instability. Over the weekend, he publicly entertained the idea of toppling Iran’s leadership in a Truth Social post that has ramifications far beyond the U.S.

And even as the missiles fly, some of Trump’s most loyal MAGA defenders are still online, performing Olympic-level backflips to pretend their man didn’t just do exactly what they swore he wouldn’t.

Meanwhile, back home, questions linger about Trump’s crypto dealings on Truth Social. As of late, Trump’s name remains tangled in crypto pump jobs that ethics watchdogs say blur the line between political influence and personal gain. Here’s how Truth Social is destroying crypto:

‘I Have Never Seen Such Open Corruption’: Trump Crypto Shady Dealings

While B-2 bombers prepared to enter the Middle East, Donald Trump entertained crypto whales over filet mignon only weeks ago. Specifically, the president rolled out a private 1-on-1 meeting about his memecoin $Trump, a speculative token with zero utility.

One of them, crypto billionaire Justin Sun, dropped $20 million into the coin, which earned him a golden ticket to a private dinner alongside 24 other high-rolling buyers. The whole thing reeks of self-enrichment.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig labeled it a “textbook” breach of the Constitution’s intent. Harvard political scientist Steven Levitsky was more direct:

Trump’s relationship with Justin Sun says much about where his head’s at. Once skeptical of crypto, the former president champions it as gospel.

Earlier this year, his administration helped pause SEC fraud cases against Sun’s companies. It all fits neatly into Trump’s pledge to make America the “crypto capital of the planet” and end what he called a “war on crypto.”

Behind the scenes, the former president is cashing in. His blockchain empire, including World Liberty Financial, was valued at $2.9 billion in March. 75% of token sales reportedly go straight to the Trump family.

The Cost of Ambition

Trump’s dual strategies of international saber-rattling and crypto profiteering have drawn condemnation as exploitative and self-serving.

Trump once called Bitcoin “a scam,” and now he’s neck-deep in meme coin cash grabs. His involvement in the $Trump token contradicts everything he said in 2021 unless, of course, the scam just needed to work in his favor.

As Trump and his institutional backers cash in, trust among retail investors continues to crater. 99Bitcoins analysts will follow his next moves closely, if only to document how deep the contradiction runs.

EXPLORE: Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Hopes For Net Positive From US Elections, Says Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is A Great Idea: 99Bitcoins Exclusive

The post Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Caixin.com, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued a circular, confirming that it will fully implement new bank capital regulations based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's crypto asset regulatory standards in Hong Kong from January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Caixin, Faith, a Hong Kong partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, said that the new regulations set a maximum risk weight of 1250% for crypto asset exposures using permissionless blockchain technology, which means that banks must hold capital for these crypto asset exposures at a ratio of at least 1:1. Such high regulatory capital requirements will make many banks unwilling to hold such crypto assets.
“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

PANews reported on August 25th that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Rolling Brother” opened two long positions on ETH, including: Address 0xd07...327bb: holdings 23,108 ETH (approximately US$110 million), opening price US$4,590, liquidation price US$4,658.8, and a floating profit of US$4.06 million. Address 0x5f7...eda67: Deposited 69,895 USDC margin 6 hours ago, just opened a 25x long position of 254.34 ETH, with an opening price of $4,796.23 and a liquidation price of $4,678.47.
