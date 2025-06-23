PEPE falters, Neo Pepe Coin sets new presale benchmark with DAO, gamified ecosystem

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:07
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003496-29.67%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.122+0.24%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001086-3.03%
NEO
NEO$8.303+17.78%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Pepe Coin fades, investors are rallying behind Neo Pepe, a gamified, DAO-driven presale project redefining what it means to be the best memecoin in 2025.

Table of Contents

  • Why investors are turning away from Pepe Coin in 2025
  • How Neo Pepe’s DAO and gamification redefine memecoin utility
  • Neo Pepe Coin sets new standard for community-driven crypto

Pepe Coin’s long-standing dominance is waning, with investors shifting their attention towards more engaging, community-driven alternatives. Emerging prominently as the best Pepe coin contender, Neo Pepe has successfully raised over $2 million, entering stage 4 of its presale at a token price of $0.08.

Unlike legacy memecoins, Neo Pepe’s presale is gamified with a leaderboard system that offers weekly rewards. Neo Pepe incorporates a fully autonomous DAO, giving holders genuine decision-making power.

Community-managed treasury funds, transparent governance, and no developer-owned wallets solidify Neo Pepe’s status as a truly decentralized asset. This structural transparency is rarely seen in traditional meme tokens, marking Neo Pepe as a next-generation memecoin.

Why investors are turning away from Pepe Coin in 2025

Once synonymous with meme coins, Pepe Coin (PEPE) now struggles to remain relevant amid evolving investor expectations. Today’s holders are not content with passive, hype-driven tokens. They’re demanding genuine utility, transparency, and community control, all qualities that Pepe Coin lacks.

Competitors like Neo Pepe are setting new standards by introducing fully transparent DAO-managed treasuries and engaging gamified experiences. Compared to this modern, interactive approach, Pepe Coin’s outdated, static model appears increasingly inadequate.

How Neo Pepe’s DAO and gamification redefine memecoin utility

Neo Pepe integrates serious governance with compelling gamified elements. The NEOP ecosystem operates entirely via the NEOPGovernor smart contract. Here’s a quick rundown of the governance mechanics:

  • Proposal creation: Holders with at least 1 million NEOP tokens can submit proposals.
  • Voting delay: A 1-day review period before proposals go to vote.
  • Voting period: A 7-day window to cast votes.
  • Quorum requirement: At least 5% of total supply must vote for validity.
  • Execution delay: Passed proposals are delayed for transparency via a timelock contract.

Governance is not just procedural, it’s interactive and rewarding. Neo Pepe’s leaderboard system, resetting weekly, fosters continuous engagement, incentivizing top contributors with rewards and special achievements like the coveted 13,370-token milestone.

This unique blend of community governance and gamification positions Neo Pepe as the top Pepe coin alternative, transforming passive holders into active, influential community members.

Neo Pepe Coin sets new standard for community-driven crypto

Many projects claim to be community-driven, but Neo Pepe delivers concretely:

  • No developer or team wallets exist.
  • A fixed and immutable supply of 1 billion NEOP tokens secures predictable scarcity.
  • All treasury funds reside in multi-signature wallets, accessible only through DAO votes.
  • Decisions including token burns and exchange listings require full community approval.

Additionally, the timelock mechanism gives holders adequate reaction time before changes take effect, completely eliminating trust dependencies and securing long-term community control.

Don’t miss Crypto Craze’s newest analysis of the Neo Pepe Presale, showcasing its unique advantages and exploring why it’s making waves in the crypto community.

To learn more about Neo Pepe Coin, visit the website, whitepaper, Telegram, and Twitter (X).

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
Capverse
CAP$0.06577+0.06%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.136-4.13%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
Share
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Caixin.com, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued a circular, confirming that it will fully implement new bank capital regulations based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's crypto asset regulatory standards in Hong Kong from January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Caixin, Faith, a Hong Kong partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, said that the new regulations set a maximum risk weight of 1250% for crypto asset exposures using permissionless blockchain technology, which means that banks must hold capital for these crypto asset exposures at a ratio of at least 1:1. Such high regulatory capital requirements will make many banks unwilling to hold such crypto assets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020513-8.46%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004201-3.11%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06936-0.57%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:00
Share
“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

PANews reported on August 25th that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Rolling Brother” opened two long positions on ETH, including: Address 0xd07...327bb: holdings 23,108 ETH (approximately US$110 million), opening price US$4,590, liquidation price US$4,658.8, and a floating profit of US$4.06 million. Address 0x5f7...eda67: Deposited 69,895 USDC margin 6 hours ago, just opened a 25x long position of 254.34 ETH, with an opening price of $4,796.23 and a liquidation price of $4,678.47.
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,713.58-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:35
Share

Trending News

More

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

LayerZero wins Stargate acquisition in 4-way bidding war