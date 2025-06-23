Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 14:40
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01364-2.71%
Story
IP$6.104+3.05%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5627-3.26%

Story Protocol’s IP token has seen a sharp 15% bounce, trading just above $3 after days of downward drift.

The surge was accompanied by a sudden 118% spike in trading volume and large-scale whale accumulation, fueling speculation around the project’s next major move. Blockchain data flagged by Lookonchain on June 23 shows two major wallets collectively purchased 16 million Story Protocol (IP) tokens, worth nearly $47.5 million. 

One address acquired 6 million tokens, while another scooped up 10 million. The timing is notable, arriving just as market-wide sentiment steadied following Bitcoin’s (BTC) recovery back above the $100,000 level after slipping on geopolitical fears tied to U.S. strikes in Iran.

Despite the gain, IP is still down around 30% over the month and 16% in the past week. However, the fresh accumulation echoes a pattern seen earlier this year. Back then, significant whale inflows were followed by a 40% price rally. 

Whether history repeats depends, in part, on what the Story Protocol team has in store. A brief post on the project’s social media channels teased that “big things” are coming, without offering details.

So far in 2025, Story Protocol has seen steady infrastructure progress. February’s Homer mainnet launch processed millions of IP registrations. March brought a public preview of the IP Portal, which enables creators to register and browse tokenized intellectual property. 

The protocol also partnered with Oxford University to advance AI-agent frameworks, expanded liquidity through Orderly Network, and closed an $80 million Series B led by a16z. More than 100 projects have been onboarded so far, including well-known ones like Stanford and StabilityAI.

Looking at the technical picture, the price action is showing signs of a recovery, but it is still fragile. Across all timeframes, the token continues to trade below important moving averages. Both the 10-day and 20-day estimated moving averages are above current levels, at $3.09 and $3.40 respectively, indicating downward pressure.

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming 'Big things' - 1

An imminent breakout is indicated by the Bollinger Bands’ compression. Indicators are still not entirely consistent. The MACD and awesome oscillator are still in negative territory, and the relative strength index is close to oversold territory, at about 38. Even though momentum has recently flipped into a buy signal, volume trends do not offer compelling confirmation,

If bulls can regain the $3.30–$3.50 range, there may be a recovery toward $4. On the downside, if $3 is not held, the asset might drop to $2.70 or $2.50, especially if Bitcoin struggles again. For the time being, sentiment is dependent on whether Story Protocol’s next action justifies the optimism and on follow-through whale action.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.01052-13.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
Capverse
CAP$0.06605+0.39%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.138-3.96%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
Share
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Caixin.com, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued a circular, confirming that it will fully implement new bank capital regulations based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's crypto asset regulatory standards in Hong Kong from January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Caixin, Faith, a Hong Kong partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, said that the new regulations set a maximum risk weight of 1250% for crypto asset exposures using permissionless blockchain technology, which means that banks must hold capital for these crypto asset exposures at a ratio of at least 1:1. Such high regulatory capital requirements will make many banks unwilling to hold such crypto assets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020515-8.50%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004201-3.11%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0695+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

LayerZero wins Stargate acquisition in 4-way bidding war