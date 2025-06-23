FTX seeks to block 3AC’s $1.5B claim, alleges self-inflicted losses

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:28
U
U$0.01345-10.92%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1506-8.72%

FTX’s bankruptcy estate is pushing back against a $1.5 billion claim from Three Arrows Capital, arguing the failed hedge fund is trying to recover losses from its risky bets.

In a 94-page objection filed June 20 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, lawyers for the FTX Recovery Trust asked the judge to fully disallow 3AC’s claim, calling it “illogical and baseless.”

The dispute centers on how much crypto 3AC actually held on FTX when both firms collapsed in mid-to-late 2022. The hedge fund claims its account balance was nearly $1.6 billion, but FTX says the net value was just $284 million, after subtracting $733 million in margin debt.

The filing argues that 3AC has ignored its liabilities and now wants other creditors to cover losses from a heavily leveraged position. “FTX creditors should not be a backstop for 3AC’s failed trades,” the estate wrote.

Most of the $284 million evaporated over two days in June 2022 as crypto prices fell. Of that amount, $222 million was lost to market declines, and another $60 million was withdrawn by 3AC itself. FTX says it only liquidated $82 million, fully allowed under contract terms, and that doing so helped prevent the account from turning negative.

3AC’s claim, which initially stood at $120 million in mid-2023, was expanded to $1.53 billion in November 2024. The hedge fund’s liquidators allege FTX breached its duties and delayed disclosing key information about the liquidations. Chief Judge John Dorsey previously ruled in their favor on discovery issues, but the overall claim remains under review.

FTX says the liquidation was not a seizure of assets but a contractual step that converted volatile crypto into U.S. dollars. That shift, they argue, preserved value for 3AC rather than destroying it.

The estate also disputes how 3AC calculated its numbers, saying the fund relied on inflated balances and ignored offsets. At its peak, 3AC’s balance showed $1.02 billion in crypto, not $1.59 billion, and owed $733 million, not $1.3 billion, according to the objection.

If the judge agrees with FTX, 3AC’s claim would likely be denied entirely or reduced to an unsecured claim, entitling it to only a small recovery. A reply from 3AC is due by July 11, and a court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.01052-13.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0616-10.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
Capverse
CAP$0.06605+0.39%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.138-3.96%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
Share
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Caixin.com, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued a circular, confirming that it will fully implement new bank capital regulations based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's crypto asset regulatory standards in Hong Kong from January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Caixin, Faith, a Hong Kong partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, said that the new regulations set a maximum risk weight of 1250% for crypto asset exposures using permissionless blockchain technology, which means that banks must hold capital for these crypto asset exposures at a ratio of at least 1:1. Such high regulatory capital requirements will make many banks unwilling to hold such crypto assets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020515-8.50%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004201-3.11%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0695+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

LayerZero wins Stargate acquisition in 4-way bidding war